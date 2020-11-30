 

Walmart Announces Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020, 22:15  |  24   |   |   

Today, Walmart announced Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Walmart’s Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. In this role, Dr. Pegus will further develop Walmart’s bold healthcare vision, leading health and wellness across the Walmart enterprise. Dr. Pegus will report to Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner, and her first day with Walmart will be Dec. 21st.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Pegus to the Walmart family to advance our efforts to continue exploring healthcare solutions for customers and associates, and helping Americans live better – and healthier,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart U.S. “She is an exceptional leader who will help us deliver care of the highest quality that people can receive at the right time, regardless of insurance coverage. This has never been more important as it is now, while the pandemic continues to put a strain on our healthcare system.”

Dr. Pegus joins Walmart from her most recent role as Cambia Health Solution’s President of Consumer Health Solutions and Chief Medical Officer, where she was responsible for clinical and consumer strategy to increase access to affordable, equitable care. She directed platform consumer solutions including Journi, clinical services, pharmacy, provider and medical management activities. After working in private practice for several years as a cardiologist, Dr. Pegus joined Pfizer where she focused on the development of clinical protocols and early disease management programs. She also served at Aetna, where her work supported a focus on wellness, women's health, health equity initiatives and predictive analytics. Dr. Pegus served as the first Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens.

Additionally, Dr. Pegus is co-founder of A New Beat, an organization dedicated to improving the cardiovascular health and careers of women and under-represented minorities. She sits on the board of the American Heart Association and is the immediate past board chair for the Association of Black Cardiologists.

Walmart Health & Wellness consists of more than 4,700 pharmacies, more than 3,400 Vision Centers, Walmart Health centers, digital health capabilities and Walmart Insurance Services, LLC. The company’s goal is to transform the cost and convenience of essential health care and improve the well-being of all communities we serve.

“I am humbled to be joining the Walmart organization and for the opportunity to partner internally and externally to build upon existing initiatives for accessible and affordable care for associates and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Pegus.

Walmart’s quarterly wellness days have provided more than four million free health screenings, and its $4 generic drug price program revolutionized the industry and resulted in significant savings for customers and helped lower the cost of healthcare overall, while demonstrating Walmart’s commitment to offering affordable, accessible healthcare.

About Walmart:

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,500 stores under 56 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Walmart Announces Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Executive Vice President of Health & Wellness Today, Walmart announced Dr. Cheryl Pegus as Walmart’s Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness. In this role, Dr. Pegus will further develop Walmart’s bold healthcare vision, leading health and wellness across the Walmart enterprise. Dr. Pegus …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Itaú Unibanco Selects AWS as Its Long-Term Strategic Cloud Provider to Accelerate Digital ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Verastem Oncology Initiates Phase 2 Registration-Directed Trial of VS-6766 and Defactinib in ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
The Lion Electric Company and Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. Announce Merger and Commitments ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Pentwater Issues Open Letter to Rio Tinto Board Outlining Its History of Inexcusable Corporate ...
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
ESG Factors: Total Once Again Selected in 2020 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Titel
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:46 Uhr
E-Commerce-Einhorn Wish reicht Daten für IPO ein
26.11.20
WALMART: Ein Superbulle im Dow Jones Index!
25.11.20
Walmart to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference
25.11.20
Marktüberblick: Dow Jones, Bitcoin, HDAX, Disney, Walmart, Snap, Booking Holdings, Lufthansa, Commerzbank, Aroundtown, Bayer
23.11.20
Walmart Lights Up the Sky with All-New Holiday Drone Light Show
19.11.20
Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt leicht, Nasdaq im Plus - Virus bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow schwächelt, Nasdaq im Plus - Virus bleibt im Fokus
19.11.20
Walmart and North Carolina A&T State University Team up to Launch ‘Equity in Education Initiative’
18.11.20
BARCLAYS belässt WALMART auf 'Overweight'
18.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Clevere Investments von Warren Buffett, Fingerzeig für 2021?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
47
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?