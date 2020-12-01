 

DZS to Provide FTTx, 5G Technology and Market Outlook at FTTH Conference 2020

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a broadband access innovator and global market leader spanning fixed and mobile edge access and connected premises solutions for service providers and enterprises, today announced CTO Andrew Bender and other senior company leaders will be presenting at the FTTH Virtual Conference 2020 on 2 December, 2020. These DZS executives and other experts from the FTTH and 5G ecosystem will share timely perspectives on current FTTx innovation, its impact on the acceleration of 5G deployments, and a market outlook across these technologies in Europe and beyond. The FTTH Conference has distinguished itself as one of the world’s largest meeting places for broadband stakeholders, bringing together technology and regulatory experts and investors to discuss and debate all aspects of FTTH, 5G and other fiber-related innovation. DZS is a Gold sponsor for FTTH Virtual Conference 2020.

Mr. Bender will present “10Gig PON … the Catalyst for the 5G Business Case” as part of the “Delivering the PON and Fibre Ecosystem: 2020 Lessons Learned and 2021 Realities” workshop from 14.00 to 15.30 CET. This 90-minute Broadband Acceleration Seminar (BASe), organized and moderated by Broadband Forum, will unite senior technologists in a discussion on how passive optical network (PON) access networks have performed and what FTTH innovations will improve the user experience for fixed, 5G and fixed mobile convergence and the delivery of better fiber broadband experience. It will also explore the technology trends that will make next-generation PON technologies a reality. Other participants will include Nokia, Calix and EXFO.

“The FTTH market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is accelerating and predicted to be one of the world’s fastest growing PON markets over the next five years, with a CAGR of 9.5% according to Omdia,” said Mr. Bender. “This growth, in turn, is expected to lay the foundations for rapid 5G deployments in this region and around the world. I am pleased to be joining other forward-thinking technologists to discuss the latest innovations, market trends, lessons learned and deployment realities that will guide the industry in 2021 and beyond. The intersection of 10Gig PON and 5G is starting to happen now, and today is a critical time for service providers to prepare their networks for the future.”

