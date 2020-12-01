 

Church & Dwight Acquires Zicam Brand for $530 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.12.2020, 12:55  |  54   |   |   

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has completed the acquisition of Matrixx Initiatives, Inc., the owner of the ZICAM brand for $530 million. The acquisition was structured as a stock purchase that the Company financed with a combination of cash and debt. Zicam is the #1 zinc supplement in the United States in the VMS (vitamins, minerals, and supplements) cough/cold shortening category. Zicam shortens the duration of a cold using zinc as the core active ingredient.

“The acquisition of Zicam represents a superb addition to our existing portfolio and brings to our Company the leading brand within zinc supplements, one of the fastest-growing sub-segments of the VMS category, said Matthew Farrell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Church & Dwight.

“This acquisition meets the Company's long-standing acquisition criteria. Specifically, Zicam is a (1) #1 brand in a niche category; (2) asset-light; (3) a growing brand, and (4) expected to be gross margin accretive to the Company. We are excited about adding the Company’s 13th power brand. Acquisitions have been a key driver of Church & Dwight’s consistently strong shareholder returns.”

Zicam’s annual net sales are projected to be approximately $90 million in 2021 and EBITDA is expected to be approximately $36 million. Once Zicam is fully integrated, Church & Dwight expects to leverage its distribution network, operating discipline, and support functions to generate anticipated annual cost savings of approximately $5 million by 2022.

Zicam is expected to be approximately 3% accretive to cash earnings in 2021. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) and neutral to 2021 EPS due to intangible amortization, interest expense, transition expenses, and higher marketing spending.

Church & Dwight will discuss the acquisition during a management call on December 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (ET). To participate, dial 877-322-9846 within the U.S. and Canada, or 631-291-4539 internationally, using access code 6273493. You can also participate via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.churchdwight.com.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc., founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER, TROJAN, OXICLEAN, SPINBRUSH, FIRST RESPONSE, NAIR, ORAJEL, XTRA, L’IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION, BATISTE, WATERPIK, AND FLAWLESS. These twelve key brands represent approximately 85% of the Company’s product sales. For more information, visit the Company’s website.

Seite 1 von 2
Church & Dwight Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Church & Dwight Acquires Zicam Brand for $530 Million Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) has completed the acquisition of Matrixx Initiatives, Inc., the owner of the ZICAM brand for $530 million. The acquisition was structured as a stock purchase that the Company financed with a combination of cash …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
PolarityTE Receives Allowance for First U.S. Patent
Hyliion Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
AWS and Zoom Extend Strategic Relationship
CTBC Investments and ICE Data Services to Collaborate on ESG Products
DPW Holdings’ Gresham Worldwide Global Defense Business Acquires Relec Electronics Ltd in the UK
Laura J. Schumacher Joins CrowdStrike’s Board of Directors
Keysight and ElringKlinger AG Collaborate to Advance E-mobility
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Organigram to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Results on November 30, 2020
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
Navya Sets up an Equity Financing Line with Kepler Cheuvreux
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
2 defensive Dividendenaktien, die in den letzten 3 Jahren um bis zu 77,5 % gestiegen sind!
17.11.20
Chancen nutzen: Hier kommen zwei Corona-Profiteure, deren Aktien sich gerade eine kleine Auszeit nehmen!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
54
Church & Dwight - der unbekannte Konsumgüter-Champion