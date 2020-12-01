KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Santolina at South Mountain, a new single-family home community ideally situated close to Loop 202, Interstate 10 and Interstate 17, and just ten miles south of downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. The community is walking distance to schools and adjacent to Cesar Chavez Park, which hosts a golf course, fishing lake, skate park, dog park, amphitheater, baseball fields and racquetball and basketball courts. Santolina at South Mountain boasts breathtaking views of the neighboring mountain ranges and homeowners will also enjoy the community’s proximity to South Mountain Park and Preserve, a 16,000-acre outdoor recreation area that offers hiking and biking trails, wildlife and bird watching.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Santolina at South Mountain, its latest new-home community in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Santolina at South Mountain showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to four bedrooms and two baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Santolina at South Mountain’s location provides convenient access to Loop 202 as well as Interstates 10 and 17 for easy commuting to the greater Phoenix metropolitan area,” said Kevin McAndrews, President of KB Home’s Phoenix division. “The new community is also close to a variety of outdoor recreation and walking distance to schools, parks, shopping, dining and entertainment. As with other KB Home communities, Santolina at South Mountain provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Santolina at South Mountain sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $290,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

