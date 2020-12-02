 

Allogene Therapeutics Announces Webinar to Review Initial ALLO-715 Phase 1 Data on December 5, 2020

  • Webinar Scheduled for 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that management will review initial results presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting from the ALLO-715 UNIVERSAL Phase 1 trial in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma on December 5, 2020 via a live webinar at 11:00 AM Pacific Time/2:00 PM Eastern Time.

Webinar Presenters:

  • David Chang, M.D., Ph.D. – President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene
  • Rafael Amado, M.D. – Executive Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene
  • Parameswaran Hari, M.D., MRCP – Chief of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, Medical College of Wisconsin

Webinar
Please register for the webinar on the Company's website at www.allogene.com under the Investors tab in the News and Events section (https://ir.allogene.com/events) or by clicking the following link directly.

The webinar will be available as a live event only and the materials presented will be available on the Allogene website prior to the start of the event.

About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com, and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the ability to develop AlloCAR T therapies for cancer and the potential benefits of AlloCAR T therapy. Various factors may cause differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

AlloCAR T is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.

Allogene Media/Investor Contact:
Christine Cassiano
Chief Communications Officer
(714) 552-0326
Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com


