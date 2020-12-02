Pitney Bowes Announces 2021 Pricing for Ecommerce Services with Simple, Easy to Understand Rates

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, today announced a 5.9% general rate increase (GRI) for ecommerce delivery services and a 4.9% increase for returns services, as described below, effective January 3, 2021. The pricing program continues the company’s commitment to providing e-commerce shippers with simple, easy to understand rates and services.

Standard delivery of parcels weighing 1 pound or more through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network

Cross-border delivery services to 207 countries and territories with bundled quoting and compliance services

The 4.9% GRI applies to standard domestic returns services through the Pitney Bowes US domestic network.

Pitney Bowes’ pricing includes simple, easy to understand fees when compared to all major providers, including very competitive fuel surcharges and no delivery area or residential surcharges.

“Pitney Bowes is unique in the market because our rates and fees are straightforward and easy to forecast. At a time when other carriers are passing most of their rate increases through various complicated surcharges, we’re putting our customers in a position to easily anticipate and plan for their ecommerce logistics spend. Our team works hard to make sure there are no surprises in our client relationships – be it pricing or otherwise,” said Patrick Allard, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Ecommerce, Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes has been able to maintain competitive prices despite rising labor and transportation costs across the industry and managing for the impact of COVID-19. At the same time, Pitney Bowes has been making strategic investments to expand network capacity. Pitney Bowes has also invested in enhanced tracking services, robotics, automation and new product features to advance its services and the capacity of its overall network.

About Pitney Bowes:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202005180/en/