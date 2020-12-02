 

Akers’ Proposed Merger Partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Key Patent

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.12.2020, 15:00  |  60   |   |   

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), today announced that its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”) was issued US Pat. No. 10,835,523 B2, titled “Method of Regulating Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha (TNF-α) for Treating Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, and Other Disorders Associated with Chronic Inflammation” by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is a continuation of U.S. patent application No. 15/558,094, which was granted as U.S. Patent No. 10,588,899 with claims for treating diabetes.

"We are thrilled to continue building on the foundation that MyMD currently has around regulating TNF-α as a method of treating disorders associated with chronic inflammation,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “The issuance of this patent supports the continued expansion of indications that our lead compound, MYMD-1, has shown success in treating during preclinical studies."

MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune and age-related diseases, including extending the human lifespan. MYMD-1 has been shown to be effective in regulating the immune system from causing age-related diseases in preclinical studies evaluating impact on autoimmune thyroiditis and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. MyMD believes that it is the first oral small molecule selective regulator of TNF-α capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

The mechanism of action for MYMD-1 involves regulating the production of TNF-α, offering the potential to reshape clinical guidelines and treatment approaches for a number of autoimmune diseases including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, as well as aging, addiction and depression. MyMD has continued to leverage its foundational work in the area of programmed cell death and was previously issued US Pat. No. 10,517,856 B2, titled “Methods of altering programmed cell death and extending cell life,” which showed the method of beneficially altering programmed cell death (or modulating programmed cell life) and how it may postpone the onset of various diseases, extend lifespan, and/or reverse the normal aging process in an individual. These patents, coupled with studies to date have laid the groundwork for the Phase 2 trials for depression in COVID and sarcopenia, expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

Seite 1 von 4
Akers Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akers’ Proposed Merger Partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Key Patent Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), today announced that its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”) was issued US Pat. No. 10,835,523 B2, titled “Method of Regulating Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha (TNF-α) for Treating Cancers, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Salesforce Announces Strong Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Lost Money in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.?
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Kandi ...
MedMen Announces Delay Filing of Financial Statements for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2021, Ended ...
AWS Announces Four Storage Innovations
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update – VSS Unity Preparing For First Rocket Powered Flight ...
AWS Announces Amazon DevOps Guru
AWS Announces the Next Version of Amazon Aurora Serverless, a New Capability that Makes it Easier ...
Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Slack
AWS Announces Five Industrial Machine Learning Services
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Organigram Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
AWS Announces Mac Instances for Amazon EC2
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. ...
Aegon to sell its Central and Eastern European business to VIG
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
REMINDER: Akers Biosciences Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Merger with MyMD Pharmaceuticals
18.11.20
AKERS BIOSCIENCES INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. - AKER
12.11.20
Akers Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Akers Biosciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – AKER
12.11.20
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.05.20
371
Akers Bienceosciences noch investieren ?