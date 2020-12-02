Akers’ Proposed Merger Partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of Key Patent

"We are thrilled to continue building on the foundation that MyMD currently has around regulating TNF-α as a method of treating disorders associated with chronic inflammation,” said Chris Chapman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MyMD. “The issuance of this patent supports the continued expansion of indications that our lead compound, MYMD-1, has shown success in treating during preclinical studies."

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKER), today announced that its proposed merger partner MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“MyMD”) was issued US Pat. No. 10,835,523 B2, titled “Method of Regulating Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha (TNF-α) for Treating Cancers, Autoimmune Disorders, and Other Disorders Associated with Chronic Inflammation” by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is a continuation of U.S. patent application No. 15/558,094, which was granted as U.S. Patent No. 10,588,899 with claims for treating diabetes.

MYMD-1 is being developed to treat autoimmune and age-related diseases, including extending the human lifespan. MYMD-1 has been shown to be effective in regulating the immune system from causing age-related diseases in preclinical studies evaluating impact on autoimmune thyroiditis and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. MyMD believes that it is the first oral small molecule selective regulator of TNF-α capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

The mechanism of action for MYMD-1 involves regulating the production of TNF-α, offering the potential to reshape clinical guidelines and treatment approaches for a number of autoimmune diseases including diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, as well as aging, addiction and depression. MyMD has continued to leverage its foundational work in the area of programmed cell death and was previously issued US Pat. No. 10,517,856 B2, titled “Methods of altering programmed cell death and extending cell life,” which showed the method of beneficially altering programmed cell death (or modulating programmed cell life) and how it may postpone the onset of various diseases, extend lifespan, and/or reverse the normal aging process in an individual. These patents, coupled with studies to date have laid the groundwork for the Phase 2 trials for depression in COVID and sarcopenia, expected to be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.