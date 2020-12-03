PagerDuty Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

"We are proud of our third quarter results, which exceeded both our guidance and consensus, as we hit an important inflection point, with our key leading indicators trending positively,” said Jennifer Tejada, CEO at PagerDuty. “Our digital operations plan accounted for nearly three quarters of our net new ARR illustrative of our successful shift from point solutions to the growing importance of our platform as critical infrastructure for our customer's digital transformation. I am grateful to our team, our customers and our users, and energized by the bright future ahead of us."

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, ended October 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $53.8 million, up 25.8% year-over-year.

Revenue: Total revenue was $53.8 million, up 25.8% year-over-year.

Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin was 85.7% compared to 84.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP gross margin was 86.8% compared to 85.2% in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $21.8 million, or GAAP operating margin of negative 40.6%, compared to a $16.7 million GAAP operating loss, or GAAP operating margin of negative 39.0%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP operating loss was $6.3 million, or non-GAAP operating margin of negative 11.7%, compared to a $9.3 million non-GAAP operating loss, or non-GAAP operating margin of negative 21.9%, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $20.6 million, compared to $15.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss per share was $0.26, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $6.9 million, compared to $7.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.09, compared to $0.10 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operations was $4.8 million, or 9.0% of revenue, compared to $3.4 million, or 8.0% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Free cash flow was $4.5 million, or 8.4% of revenue, compared to $2.3 million, or 5.3% of revenue, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Current Investments were $556.3 million as of October 31, 2020.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information.

Recent Highlights

Continued Expansion Within Existing Customers: PagerDuty had the seventh consecutive quarter in which approximately a third of its enterprise customers expanded including Discovery Communications, DocuSign, Yahoo Japan, Salesforce and Vanguard.

PagerDuty had the seventh consecutive quarter in which approximately a third of its enterprise customers expanded including Discovery Communications, DocuSign, Yahoo Japan, Salesforce and Vanguard. Customer Growth: PagerDuty had 13,725 customers as of October 31, 2020. New customers within the quarter included Belcorp, Chanel, CRED, LegalZoom, Lego and MSCI. PagerDuty's free plan, which was formally introduced in the quarter, is gaining traction and the number of companies benefiting from the PagerDuty platform, both paid and free, grew by 18%.

PagerDuty had 13,725 customers as of October 31, 2020. New customers within the quarter included Belcorp, Chanel, CRED, LegalZoom, Lego and MSCI. PagerDuty's free plan, which was formally introduced in the quarter, is gaining traction and the number of companies benefiting from the PagerDuty platform, both paid and free, grew by 18%. Platform Integration: In the third quarter of fiscal 2021, along with Rundeck, PagerDuty reached over 500 partner ecosystem integrations, many of which were built by partners like CloudFlare, GitHub, Puppet and Zoom. PagerDuty also had a record quarter for channel partner sell-through and formed a global strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services, one of the top five global systems integrators.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $57.0 million - $58.0 million, representing a growth rate of 24% - 26% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 - $0.11 assuming approximately 82 million shares

For the full fiscal year 2021, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $211.0 million - $212.0 million, representing a growth rate of 27% year-over-year

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 - $0.29 assuming approximately 80 million shares

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

PagerDuty has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items are out of its control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information:

PagerDuty will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on December 3, 2020. This news release with the financial results will be accessible from PagerDuty’s website at investor.pagerduty.com prior to the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the PagerDuty investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through PagerDuty’s investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com. PagerDuty uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor PagerDuty’s investor relations website in addition to following PagerDuty’s press releases, SEC filings, social media, including PagerDuty’s Twitter account (twitter.com/pagerduty), the Twitter account @jenntejada and Facebook page (facebook.com/pagerduty), and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow.

PagerDuty believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and can assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in PagerDuty’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by PagerDuty’s management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, PagerDuty excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Share-based Compensation: PagerDuty utilizes share-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, share-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: PagerDuty views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-Related Expenses: PagerDuty views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs and acquisition-related retention payments, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs: The imputed interest rate of Convertible Senior Notes (the "Notes") was approximately 7.88%. This is a result of the debt discounts recorded for the conversion features of the Notes that are required to be separately accounted for as equity, and debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt discounts are amortized as interest expense together with the issuance costs of the debt. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Acquisition-Related Income Tax Benefit: PagerDuty views acquisition-related income tax benefits as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such benefits can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such benefits.

PagerDuty defines non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contribution expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related costs. PagerDuty defines non-GAAP net loss (which is used in calculating non-GAAP net loss per share) as GAAP net loss excluding amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash charitable contribution expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and transaction-related costs. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in PagerDuty’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

PagerDuty defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. In addition to the reasons stated above, PagerDuty believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures PagerDuty’s ability to generate or use cash in excess of its capital investments in property and equipment to strengthen its balance sheet and further invest in its business and potential strategic initiatives. PagerDuty uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its liquidity, including the preparation of PagerDuty’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to assess its liquidity.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

PagerDuty encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate PagerDuty’s business.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and outlook and market positioning. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 19, 2020 and our Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC on June 5, 2020 and September 3, 2020. Additional information will be made available in our quarterly report on form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. In particular, the following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the effect of uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global markets, our business, operations, revenue results, cash flow, operating expenses, demand for our solutions, sales cycles, customer retention and our customers’ businesses; our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers; our ability to sustain and manage our growth; our dependence on revenue from a single product; our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market; and general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

PagerDuty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 53,772 $ 42,750 $ 154,272 $ 120,425 Cost of revenue(1) 7,685 6,634 21,285 18,226 Gross profit 46,087 36,116 132,987 102,199 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 16,156 12,619 46,705 35,160 Sales and marketing(1) 34,024 27,425 88,271 72,378 General and administrative(1) 17,746 12,765 45,899 38,464 Total operating expenses 67,926 52,809 180,875 146,002 Loss from operations (21,839) (16,693) (47,888) (43,803) Interest income 974 1,427 3,375 4,283 Interest expense (4,133) — (5,741) — Other (expense) income, net (449) 245 (861) 346 Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (25,447) (15,021) (51,115) (39,174) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 4,839 (244) 4,360 (725) Net loss $ (20,608) $ (15,265) $ (46,755) $ (39,899) Other comprehensive (loss) income Unrealized loss (gain) on investments (422) (50) 497 (50) Total comprehensive loss $ (21,030) $ (15,315) $ (46,258) $ (39,949) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.20) $ (0.59) $ (0.65) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 79,937 75,992 78,835 61,628 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 488 $ 303 $ 1,095 $ 773 Research and development 2,807 1,462 7,459 3,760 Sales and marketing 6,254 2,295 11,409 6,084 General and administrative 3,910 3,287 11,772 8,775 Total $ 13,459 $ 7,347 $ 31,735 $ 19,392

PagerDuty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of October 31, 2020 As of January 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,657 $ 124,024 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,479 and $810 as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 41,500 37,128 Investments 219,601 227,375 Deferred contract costs, current 11,209 9,301 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,926 7,163 Total current assets 620,893 404,991 Property and equipment, net 12,148 12,369 Deferred contract costs, non-current 17,529 16,387 Lease right-of-use assets 25,790 — Goodwill 71,946 — Intangible assets, net 27,508 — Other assets 2,083 1,651 Total assets $ 777,897 $ 435,398 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,111 $ 6,434 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 11,337 7,197 Accrued compensation 24,877 13,911 Deferred revenue, current 104,337 87,490 Lease liabilities, current 5,152 — Total current liabilities 150,814 115,032 Convertible senior notes, net 214,211 — Deferred revenue, non-current 3,387 5,079 Lease liabilities, non-current 27,775 — Other liabilities 7,152 7,349 Total liabilities 403,339 127,460 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 599,886 487,008 Accumulated other comprehensive income 634 137 Accumulated deficit (225,962) (179,207) Total stockholders’ equity 374,558 307,938 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 777,897 $ 435,398

PagerDuty, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (46,755) $ (39,899) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,352 1,675 Amortization of deferred contract costs 7,894 5,499 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 4,493 — Stock-based compensation 31,735 19,392 Non-cash lease expense 3,299 — Other 1,897 (383) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,879) 4,333 Deferred contract costs (10,944) (10,945) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,605) (4,864) Accounts payable (210) (1,386) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,224 2,464 Accrued compensation 7,689 5,619 Deferred revenue 12,475 16,520 Lease liabilities (2,959) — Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,706 (1,975) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,402) (3,190) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (328) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (49,656) — Purchases of held-to-maturity investments — (45,736) Proceeds from maturities of held-to-maturity of investments 28,040 8,950 Purchases of available-for-sale investments (153,254) (132,706) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 123,352 — Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 9,285 — Net cash used in investing activities (45,963) (172,682) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid of $8,835 278,665 — Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes (35,708) — Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 220,086 Payments of costs related to initial public offering — (5,603) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,558 — Proceeds from repayment of promissory note — 515 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 9,709 5,750 Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (4,334) (14) Net cash provided by financing activities 251,890 220,734 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 212,633 46,077 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 124,024 130,323 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 336,657 $ 176,400

PagerDuty, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 46,087 $ 36,116 $ 132,987 $ 102,199 Plus: Share-based compensation 488 303 1,095 773 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 93 — 93 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 46,668 $ 36,419 $ 134,175 $ 102,972 GAAP gross margin 85.7 % 84.5 % 86.2 % 84.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments 1.1 % 0.7 % 0.8 % 0.6 % Non-GAAP gross margin 86.8 % 85.2 % 87.0 % 85.5 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 16,156 $ 12,619 $ 46,705 $ 35,160 Less: Share-based compensation (2,807) (1,462) (7,459) (3,760) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (154) — (154) — Non-GAAP research and development $ 13,195 $ 11,157 $ 39,092 $ 31,400 GAAP sales and marketing $ 34,024 $ 27,425 $ 88,271 $ 72,378 Less: Share-based compensation (6,254) (2,295) (11,409) (6,084) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (199) — (199) — Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 27,571 $ 25,130 $ 76,663 $ 66,294 GAAP general and administrative $ 17,746 $ 12,765 $ 45,899 $ 38,464 Less: Share-based compensation (3,910) (3,287) (11,772) (8,775) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (1,632) — (1,632) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 12,204 $ 9,478 $ 32,495 $ 29,689 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP operating loss $ (21,839) $ (16,693) $ (47,888) $ (43,803) Plus: Share-based compensation 13,459 7,347 31,735 19,392 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 292 — 292 — Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,786 — 1,786 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (6,302) $ (9,346) $ (14,075) $ (24,411) GAAP operating margin (40.6) % (39.0) % (31.0) % (36.4) % Non-GAAP adjustments 28.9 % 17.2 % 21.9 % 16.1 % Non-GAAP operating margin (11.7) % (21.9) % (9.1) % (20.3) % Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (20,608) $ (15,265) $ (46,755) $ (39,899) Plus: Share-based compensation 13,459 7,347 31,735 19,392 Plus: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,235 — 4,493 — Plus: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 292 — 292 — Plus: Acquisition-related expenses 1,786 — 1,786 — Plus: Acquisition-related tax benefit (5,058) — (5,058) — Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,894) $ (7,918) $ (13,507) $ (20,507) Reconciliation of net loss per share, basic and diluted GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26) $ (0.20) $ (0.59) $ (0.65) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.17 0.10 0.42 0.32 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09) $ (0.10) $ (0.17) $ (0.33) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 79,937 75,992 78,835 61,628 __________ Note: Certain figures may not sum due to rounding.

PagerDuty, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 4,844 $ 3,432 $ 6,706 $ (1,975) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (110) (1,171) (3,402) (3,190) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (217) — (328) — Free cash flow $ 4,517 $ 2,261 $ 2,976 $ (5,165) Net cash used in investing activities $ (45,488) $ (135,967) $ (45,963) $ (172,682) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 663 $ 2,566 $ 251,890 $ 220,734 Free cash flow margin 8.4 % 5.3 % 1.9 % (4.3) %

