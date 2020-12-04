 

QuestCap Announces AGM Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 01:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the NEO Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 2, 2020 for the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. 21.02% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on December 3, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario are set out below.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Board of Director Nominees % Votes For % Votes Withheld
Doug Sommerville 99.848% 0.152%
Daniyal Baizak 94.973% 5.027%
Wen Ye 94.601% 5.399%
Danny Callow 94.947% 5.053%

Shareholders at the annual meeting also approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, McGovern Hurley LLP, the re-approval of the Corporation’s rolling stock option plan, the name change of the Corporation to Medi-Volve Inc. (or such other name as the board of directors may determine and that is acceptable to the NEO Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities), and the change of registered office of the Corporation from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario.

Stock Option Grant

In addition, the Company has granted a total of 3,380,000 stock options to various officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.16 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options also remains subject to the approval of the NEO Exchange.

QuestCap’s board of directors would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and generate remarkable risk-adjusted returns for investors. Specifically, QuestCap offers investors a diversified investment in the COVID-19 medical space across three areas: prevention, detection, and treatment.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO
Doug.Sommerville@questcapinc.com

For investing enquiries please contact:
Evan Veryard
evan.veryard@questcapinc.com

For media enquiries please contact:
Veronica Welch
veronica@vewprmedia.com
+1-508-643-8000

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the pursuit by QuestCap of disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations, and exclusive partnerships to help combat COVID-19 and the merits or potential returns of any such pursuits. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


QuestCap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

QuestCap Announces AGM Results TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (NEO:QSC) reports, in accordance with the policies of the NEO Exchange, that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated November 2, 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q4 2020 results announcement
Standard Lithium Successfully Completes Proof-of-Concept of Modern Lithium Extraction and ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces tender offer results
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Closing of Sale of Novo Shares and Warrants
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence ...
SunHydrogen Retains FischTank PR to Lead Corporate Communications Efforts
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
The NBA’s Houston Rockets Implement Glenco Medical’s COVID-19 Testing Protocols to Commence Training for 2020-2021 NBA Season
01.12.20
Collection Sites Expands Convenient COVID-19 Testing Across America with 25 Additional Testing Sites
18.11.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Brixmor Property Group to Launch Testing Sites at 340 Retail Locations Across the U.S.
17.11.20
QuestCap Announces Planned Name Change to Medi-Volve Along With Transition to Single Purpose Medical Company
11.11.20
Collection Sites Announces Agreement to Offer COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols for The Elf On The Shelf’s Magical Holiday Journey

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.12.20
714
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name