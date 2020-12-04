Sea Selected for the Award of Digital Full Bank License in Singapore

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been selected for the award of a license to operate a digital full bank in Singapore. The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced earlier today that Sea has been selected for the award of a digital full bank license, the first time such a license is being awarded in Singapore.

“Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses through technology, and we are honoured to be selected by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for the award of a digital full bank license and to have the opportunity to offer digital banking services addressing the underserved financial needs of young consumers and SMEs in Singapore,” said Forrest Li, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sea. “We are thankful to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for entrusting Sea with this important responsibility of broadening access to the opportunities of digitalisation. As a proudly homegrown company, we look forward to further contributing to the long-term development of our nation’s digital economy, creating more employment opportunities in Singapore, and empowering our whole community to thrive in the digital era.”