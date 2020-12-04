DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 9.1 million 04-Dec-2020 / 16:20 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) successfully completed the capital increase it has announced today and issued a total of 350,000 new registered shares against cash contributions. These new shares were placed among institutional investors under an accelerated book-building process at a price of EUR 26.00 per share.



The new shares are issued under a capital increase from authorised capital. According to current plans, this capital increase will be registered in the commercial register on 9 December 2020. After the increase, the company's share capital will rise from EUR 7,174,890.00 by EUR 350,000.00 to EUR 7,524,890.00, where subscription rights of existing shareholders were excluded. The new shares will be eligible for profit participation from 1 January 2020 and will probably be included into trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Scale segment and in m:access on the Munich stock exchange from 14 December 2020. Delivery and settlement of the new shares will probably take place on 14 December 2020.

More information:

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of corporate compliance and investor relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

EQS Group's products are pooled in the cloud-based software EQS COCKPIT. They ensure the professional control of compliance workflows in the fields of whistleblower protection and case management, policy management, insider list management and disclosure obligations. In addition, listed companies benefit from a global newswire, investor targeting and contact management, IR websites, digital reports and webcasts for efficient and secure investor communications.

EQS Group was founded in 2000 in Munich, Germany. Today the group employs over 350 professionals and has offices in the world's key financial markets.

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +4989-444430033

Mobile: +49175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

