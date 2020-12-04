Amplitude Surgical – the Valence Judicial Court Has Rejected the Company’s Request for an Annulation of the Adjustment in Its Dispute With URSSAF

On December 17, 2018, URSSAF Rhône Alpes formally sent Amplitude SAS a deficiency notice regarding the tax on the promotion of medical devices for the period from July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2017 totaling €5.8 million 1 .

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI) (ISIN: FR0012789667, Ticker: AMPLI, eligible for PEA-PME plans) (“ Amplitude ” or the “ Group ”), a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics, announces the decision of the Valence Judicial court in its dispute with URSSAF (employee and employer social security contribution collecting agency) pertaining to tax on the promotion of medical devices.

Via a motion filed on February 18, 2019, Amplitude SAS referred the case to the Amicable Appeal Board, which rejected the Company’s case on December 13, 2019.

Following this rejection, on December 23, 2019 Amplitude SAS asked the Valence Judicial Tribunal to invalidate the deficiency adjustment formally demanded on December 17, 2018. In a ruling of November 3, 2020, of which the Company was notified on December 2, 2020, the Valence Judicial Tribunal has rejected Amplitude SAS’ request to invalidate the adjustment.

Amplitude has decided to appeal this decision.

As a reminder, the Group has booked a provision for 100% of the risk in its financial statements in respect of this dispute.

1 Refer to the Universal Registration Document 2019-2020, page 115, available on Amplitude's website (French version).

