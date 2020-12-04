 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand its Product Offerings With Dark Chocolate [20mg] CBD Infused Round Medallions

04.12.2020, 18:06  |  49   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced the further expansion of its product offerings – with the development of dark chocolate [20mg] CBD Infused Round Medallions (“Medallions”).  Each dark chocolate medallion will be infused with 20mg CBD Isolate and will be sold exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com. Additionally these dark chocolate medallions will be:  lab tested, kosher certified, cholesterol free, NON-GMO, THC Free, and Only 49 Calories per medallion.

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”):  $4.99 Each or $12.99 for Pack of 3 Medallions    

In other news, the Company is firmly on track to report record quarterly sales – for its current operating quarter (3rd Fiscal Quarter 2021 / Period: October 1, 2020 thru December 31, 2020).  Lastly, the Company is pleased with the initial sales of its Limited Edition Hanukkah Special Gift Pack (“Hanukkah Special”) and is expecting a sharp increase over the next 15-20 days.    

Link to Purchase Tauri-Gum Hanukkah Special Gift Pack:

Link:  https://taurigum.com/products/hannukah-gift-special

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

