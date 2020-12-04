Tauriga Sciences Inc. to Further Expand its Product Offerings With Dark Chocolate [20mg] CBD Infused Round Medallions

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced the further expansion of its product offerings – with the development of dark chocolate [20mg] CBD Infused Round Medallions (“Medallions”). Each dark chocolate medallion will be infused with 20mg CBD Isolate and will be sold exclusively on the Company’s E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com. Additionally these dark chocolate medallions will be: lab tested, kosher certified, cholesterol free, NON-GMO, THC Free, and Only 49 Calories per medallion.



Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”): $4.99 Each or $12.99 for Pack of 3 Medallions