Fulcrum Therapeutics Presents Updated Data on Sickle Cell Disease Program at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that preclinical data with FTX-6058 for the treatment of sickle cell disease will be presented in three posters at the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 5-8, 2020. FTX-6058 is a highly potent small molecule EED inhibitor that induces expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF). Elevating HbF can compensate for the mutated adult hemoglobin that has been identified as the root cause of several hemoglobinopathies and can ameliorate or eliminate the symptoms of sickle cell disease.



“We are encouraged by the robust preclinical data package and unique mechanism of action of FTX-6058, which has the potential to be a transformative therapy for sickle cell patients,” said Owen B. Wallace, Ph.D., Fulcrum’s chief scientific officer. “Through internal research and discussions with key opinion leaders, we have identified areas within the sickle cell disease landscape where FTX-6058 has the potential to address significant unmet need. Enrollment has begun in our Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and we look forward to progressing FTX-6058 in clinical development.”

FTX-6058 Results at ASH

Preclinical data with FTX-6058 showed an increase in HbF levels up to approximately 30% of total hemoglobin, demonstrating the potential to have a significant impact in patients with sickle cell disease. FTX-6058 inhibits PRC2 via binding to EED, which induces a robust HbF protein expression in cell and murine models. Increasing HbF has the potential to prevent or reduce disease-related pathophysiology, resulting in reduction of recurring events such as vaso-occlusive crises and hemolysis. Human genetic data indicates that individuals with the sickle cell mutation but who have high HbF levels may have asymptomatic disease, underscoring the protective effect of increased HbF.

Key highlights include: