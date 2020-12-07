ERYTECH Announces Positive Results from Eryaspase Phase 2 Trial in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announces results from the NOPHO spons o red Phase 2 trial of eryaspase in ALL patients, which were presented by Dr . Line Stensig Lynggaard at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting yesterday . In a webcast later today, Dr. Birgitte Klug Albertsen , Associate Professor at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark, and Principal Investigator of the trial , will comment on the data and be available for Q&A .

The Phase 2 NOR-GRASPALL-2016 trial evaluated the safety and pharmacological profile of eryaspase in ALL patients who had previously experienced hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase therapy. The trial was conducted by the Nordic Society of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology (NOPHO) at 21 clinical sites in the Nordic and Baltic countries of Europe and enrolled 55 patients. Primary objectives of the trial were asparaginase enzyme activity and safety. Both endpoints were met.

Eryaspase demonstrated sustained asparaginase enzyme activity above the threshold of >100 U/L at trough levels, 14 days after first infusion in 54 of the 55 patients treated.

Eryaspase was generally well tolerated when added to chemotherapy and almost all patients were able to receive the intended courses of asparaginase (median of 5 doses per patient). Of the 55 patients, only 2 patients had severe allergic reaction and withdrew eryaspase treatment.

Dr Line Stensig Lynggaard, the study leader for NOPHO, commented: “Maintaining adequate asparaginase treatment following hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase remains an important goal when treating patients with ALL. A global shortage of supply Erwinia-derived asparaginase, which is the current alternative treatment option to PEG-asparaginase, highlights the need for new alternative treatment options. Our study has demonstrated that eryaspase, given as a convenient schedule every two weeks, provides a sustained asparaginase enzyme activity level, few hypersentivity reactions and is generally well tolerated in combination with chemotherapy. We conclude that eryaspase is an attractive treatment alternative for ALL patients with hypersensitivity to PEG-asparaginase.”