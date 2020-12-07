 

HealthEquity Reports Third Quarter Ended October 31, 2020 Financial Results

Highlights of the third quarter include:

  • Revenue of $179.4 million, an increase of 14% compared to $157.1 million in Q3 FY20.
  • Net income of $1.8 million, with non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million, compared to net loss of $21.3 million and non-GAAP net income of $30.3 million in Q3 FY20.
  • Net income per diluted share of $0.02, with non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.41, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.30 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.43 in Q3 FY20.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $61.1 million, an increase of 10% compared to $55.5 million in Q3 FY20.
  • 5.5 million HSAs, an increase of 9% compared to Q3 FY20.
  • $12.4 billion Total HSA Assets, an increase of 19% compared to Q3 FY20.
  • 12.5 million Total Accounts, including both HSAs and complementary CDB accounts, the same as in Q3 FY20.

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to its prior quarter ended October 31, 2019. The third quarter of fiscal 2020 reflects two months of WageWorks' results.

"HealthEquity provided another quarter of growth and profitability," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. "Our team helped members open over 104,000 new HSAs this quarter, growing membership organically by 11% year-over-year, with HSA assets growing by more than $200 million, or 19% year-over-year. Total accounts held steady at 12.5 million despite 0.6 million commuter accounts being suspended as more participants began working from home due to COVID-19. Revenue grew by 14% to $179 million, overcoming a nearly 40% decrease in commuter revenue, and adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to $61 million in the quarter, producing a 34% margin during the pandemic. We are pleased with how quickly the team has adjusted during this time and look forward to finishing this fiscal year strong, positioning us for further growth next year."

Third quarter financial results

Revenue for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 of $179.4 million grew 14% compared to $157.1 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $104.6 million, custodial revenue of $48.5 million, and interchange revenue of $26.3 million.

HealthEquity reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $32.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $21.3 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.1 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, an increase of 10% compared to $55.5 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue compared to 35% for the third quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Account and asset metrics

HSAs as of October 31, 2020 were approximately 5.5 million, an increase of 9% year over year, including 302,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 54% year over year. Total Accounts as of October 31, 2020 were 12.5 million, including 7.0 million consumer-directed benefit ("CDB") accounts.

Total HSA Assets as of October 31, 2020 were $12.4 billion, an increase of 19% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $9.0 billion of HSA cash and $3.4 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of October 31, 2020.

New HSA openings and HSA asset balances

HealthEquity reported sales of 104,000 new HSAs in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020, compared to 129,000 in the third quarter ended October 31, 2019. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $46.0 million during the quarter, while total member balances increased by approximately $229.0 million due primarily to decreased spending per HSA and appreciation of invested balances.

WageWorks integration

HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. We have identified opportunities of approximately $80 million in annualized ongoing net synergies to be achieved by the end of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, of which approximately $55 million have been achieved as of October 31, 2020.

Business outlook

For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, management expects revenues of $725 million to $731 million. Its outlook for net loss or income is between net loss of $5 million and net income of $2 million, resulting in net loss of $0.07 to net income of $0.02 per diluted share. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $116 million and $121 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.55 to $1.61 (based on an estimated 75 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $232 million to $238 million.

See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Conference call

HealthEquity management will host a conference call at 4:30 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday, December 7, 2020 to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 844-791-6252, or 661-378-9636 for international callers, and referencing conference ID 4225999. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of our website at http://ir.healthequity.com.

Non-GAAP financial information

To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
  • Non-GAAP net income is calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:

  • the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its operations and its financial results;
  • our ability to realize the anticipated financial and other benefits from combining the operations of WageWorks with our business in an efficient and effective manner;
  • our ability to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving healthcare and benefits administration industry;
  • our dependence on the continued availability and benefits of tax-advantaged health savings accounts and other consumer-directed benefits;
  • our ability to successfully identify, acquire and integrate additional portfolio purchases or acquisition targets;
  • the significant competition we face and may face in the future, including from those with greater resources than us;
  • our reliance on the availability and performance of our technology and communications systems;
  • recent and potential future cybersecurity breaches of our technology and communications systems and other data interruptions, including resulting costs and liabilities, reputational damage and loss of business;
  • the current uncertain healthcare environment, including changes in healthcare programs and expenditures and related regulations;
  • our ability to comply with current and future privacy, healthcare, tax, ERISA, investment adviser and other laws applicable to our business;
  • our reliance on partners and third-party vendors for distribution and important services;
  • our ability to develop and implement updated features for our technology and communications systems and successfully manage our growth;
  • our ability to protect our brand and other intellectual property rights; and
  • our reliance on our management team and key team members.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2020, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated balance sheets
(in thousands, except par value) October 31, 2020
 		    January 31, 2020
 		 
  (unaudited)        
Assets              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 299,356     $ 191,726  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,458 and $1,216 as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 64,291     70,863  
Other current assets 32,383     34,711  
Total current assets 396,030     297,300  
Property and equipment, net 31,774     33,486  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 92,314     83,178  
Intangible assets, net 776,311     783,279  
Goodwill 1,326,793     1,332,631  
Deferred tax asset 21     18  
Other assets 34,019     35,089  
Total assets $ 2,657,262     $ 2,564,981  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 6,746     $ 3,980  
Accrued compensation 34,839     50,121  
Accrued liabilities 33,380     46,372  
Current portion of long-term debt 62,500     39,063  
Operating lease liabilities 13,894     12,401  
Total current liabilities 151,359     151,937  
Long-term liabilities      
Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 938,558     1,181,615  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 76,666     68,017  
Other long-term liabilities 11,429     2,625  
Deferred tax liability 123,993     130,492  
Total long-term liabilities 1,150,646     1,382,749  
Total liabilities 1,302,005     1,534,686  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 76,951 and 71,051 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively 8     7  
Additional paid-in capital 1,140,268     818,774  
Accumulated earnings 214,981     211,514  
Total stockholders’ equity 1,355,257     1,030,295  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,657,262     $ 2,564,981  


 
HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)
  Three months ended October 31,
 		    Nine months ended October 31,
 		 
(in thousands, except per share data)   2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenue              
Service revenue $ 104,562     $ 87,620     $ 319,638     $ 140,710  
Custodial revenue 48,544     46,972     142,352     132,538  
Interchange revenue 26,245     22,526     83,411     57,545  
Total revenue 179,351     157,118     545,401     330,793  
Cost of revenue              
Service costs 65,936     52,278     202,195     92,672  
Custodial costs 4,762     4,384     14,805     12,716  
Interchange costs 4,095     4,421     13,985     13,177  
Total cost of revenue 74,793     61,083     230,985     118,565  
Gross profit 104,558     96,035     314,416     212,228  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing 12,880     12,654     36,502     30,015  
Technology and development 30,758     23,511     92,490     46,061  
General and administrative 22,099     19,222     61,590     37,193  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,126     13,051     56,905     16,036  
Merger integration 8,193     17,675     31,328     20,459  
Total operating expenses 93,056     86,113     278,815     149,764  
Income from operations 11,502     9,922     35,601     62,464  
Other expense              
Interest expense (6,952 )   (10,225 )   (28,110 )   (10,355 )
Other expense, net (421 )   (30,949 )   (2,009 )   (8,347 )
Total other expense (7,373 )   (41,174 )   (30,119 )   (18,702 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,129     (31,252 )   5,482     43,762  
Income tax provision (benefit) 2,340     (9,918 )   2,015     3,908  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,789     $ (21,334 )   $ 3,467     $ 39,854  
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.02     $ (0.30 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.61  
Diluted $ 0.02     $ (0.30 )   $ 0.05     $ 0.59  
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:              
Basic 76,701     70,524     73,358     65,727  
Diluted 77,845     70,524     74,665     67,150  


 
HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
  Nine months ended October 31,
 		 
(in thousands)   2020       2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 3,467     $ 39,854  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 85,485     28,791  
Stock-based compensation 30,313     31,194  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,818     1,138  
Gains on marketable equity securities     (27,570 )
Other non-cash items 1,727     139  
Deferred taxes (973 )   690  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable 8,063     (1,901 )
Other assets 3,309     (4,863 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,344     3,340  
Accrued compensation (15,251 )   (8,012 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other current liabilities (7,936 )   14,179  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current (8,361 )   (2,859 )
Other long-term liabilities 8,712     (50 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 120,717     74,070  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment (11,388 )   (5,180 )
Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs (37,242 )   (17,232 )
Acquisition of intangible member assets (28,100 )   (9,070 )
Purchases of marketable securities     (53,845 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (1,630,066 )
Net cash used in investing activities (76,730 )   (1,715,393 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs 286,779     458,495  
Principal payments on long-term debt (223,438 )    
Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net (4,189 )   (230,928 )
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,491     7,342  
Proceeds from long-term debt     1,250,000  
Payment of debt issuance costs     (30,504 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 63,643     1,454,405  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 107,630     (186,918 )
Beginning cash and cash equivalents 191,726     361,475  
Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 299,356     $ 174,557  


 
HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)
  Nine months ended October 31,
 		 
(in thousands)   2020       2019  
Supplemental cash flow data:              
Interest expense paid in cash $ 22,849     $ 249  
Income taxes paid in cash, net of refunds received 1,053     9,127  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:      
Property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities $ 167     $ 168  
Software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation 1,346     316  
Intangible member assets included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities 289     (151 )
Decrease in goodwill due to measurement period adjustments, net 5,838      
Exercise of common stock options receivable 89     21  
Equity-based acquisition consideration     3,776  

Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)

Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) is as follows:

  Three months ended October 31,
 		    Nine months ended October 31,
 		 
(in thousands)   2020       2019       2020       2019  
Cost of revenue $ 2,209     $ 1,415     $ 5,737     $ 3,285  
Sales and marketing 2,035     1,304     4,810     3,469  
Technology and development 2,641     2,171     8,051     5,600  
General and administrative 4,594     3,332     11,715     9,486  
Merger Integration     1,220         1,220  
Other expense, net     13,714         13,714  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 11,479     $ 23,156     $ 30,313     $ 36,774  


Total Accounts (unaudited)                        
(in thousands, except percentages)   October 31, 2020     October 31, 2019     % Change     January 31, 2020  
HSAs   5,460     5,031     9%     5,344  
New HSAs from Sales - Quarter-to-date   104     129     (19)%     379  
New HSAs from Sales - Year-to-date   317     344     (8)%     724  
New HSAs from Acquisitions - Year-to-date       757     (100)%     757  
HSAs with investments   302     197     54%     220  
CDBs   7,060     7,504     (6)%     7,437  
Total Accounts   12,520     12,535     —%     12,781  
Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date   12,084     9,970     21%     12,603  
Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date   12,429     6,482     92%     8,013  


HSA Assets (unaudited)              
(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2020
 		  October 31, 2019
 		    % Change   January 31, 2020
 		 
HSA cash with yield (1) $ 8,759   $ 7,564     16%   $ 8,301  
HSA cash without yield (2) 258   381     (32)%   383  
Total HSA cash 9,017   7,945     13%   8,684  
HSA investments with yield (1) 3,255   2,188     49%   2,495  
HSA investments without yield (2) 168   326     (48)%   362  
Total HSA investments 3,423   2,514     36%   2,857  
Total HSA Assets 12,440   10,459     19%   11,541  
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date 8,445   6,652     27%   6,937  
Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date $ 8,672   $ 7,146     21%   $ 7,791  

(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.
(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.

               
Client-held funds (unaudited)              
(in millions, except percentages) October 31, 2020
 		    October 31, 2019
 		  % Change   January 31, 2020
 		 
Client-held funds (1) $ 798     $ 670   19%   $ 779  
Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1) 847     268   216%   382  
Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1) 819     500   64%   727  

(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue.


                                   
Net income (loss) reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
      Three months ended October 31,
 		    Nine months ended October 31,
 		 
(in thousands)   2020       2019       2020       2019  
Net income (loss) $ 1,789     $ (21,334 )   $ 3,467     $ 39,854  
Interest income (174 )   (2,046 )   (850 )   (5,273 )
Interest expense 6,952     10,225     28,110     10,355  
Income tax provision (benefit) 2,340     (9,918 )   2,015     3,908  
Depreciation and amortization 10,253     6,203     28,580     12,940  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,126     13,051     56,905     16,036  
Stock-based compensation expense 11,479     8,222     30,313     21,840  
Merger integration expenses (1) 8,193     17,675     31,328     20,459  
Acquisition costs (2) 13     32,932     79     40,712  
Gain on marketable equity securities     (285 )       (27,570 )
Other (3) 1,168     824     4,202     1,854  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,139     $ 55,549     $ 184,149     $ 135,115  
(1)   For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, includes $1.2 million of stock-based compensation expense from post-acquisition merger integration activities.
(2)   For the three and nine months ended October 31, 2019, includes $13.7 million of stock-based compensation expense from acquisition-related cash and equity accelerations.
(3)   For the three months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $587 and $475, non-income-based taxes of $401 and $238, and other costs of $180 and $111, respectively. For the nine months ended October 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $1,422 and $1,375, non-income-based taxes of $1,233 and $359, and other costs of $1,547 and $120, respectively.


Reconciliation of net income (loss) outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)  
  Outlook for the
(in millions) year ending January 31, 2021
Net income (loss) $(5) - 2
Interest income (1)
Interest expense 35
Income tax benefit 1 - 0
Depreciation and amortization 38
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 76
Stock-based compensation expense 42
Merger integration expenses 41
Other expense 5
Adjusted EBITDA $232 - 238


Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
  Three months ended October 31,
 		    Nine months ended October 31,
 		    Outlook for the year ending
(in millions, except per share data)   2020       2019       2020       2019     January 31, 2021
Net income (loss) $ 2     $ (21 )   $ 3     $ 40     $(5) - 2
Income tax provision (benefit) 2     (10 )   2     4     1 - 0
Income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 4     (31 )   5     44     (4) - 2
Non-GAAP adjustments:                  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 19     13     57     16     76
Stock-based compensation expense 12     8     30     22     42
Merger integration expenses 8     17     32     20     41
Acquisition costs     33         41    
Gain on marketable equity securities             (28 )  
Total adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes - GAAP 39     71     119     71     159
Income before income taxes - Non-GAAP 43     40     124     115     155 - 161
Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1) 11     10     31     29     39 - 40
Non-GAAP net income 32     30     93     86     116 - 121
                   
Diluted weighted-average shares 78     71     75     67     75
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2) $ 0.41     $ 0.43     $ 1.25     $ 1.29     $1.55 - 1.61

(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.

   
Certain terms  
Term Definition
HSA A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
CDB Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
HSA member Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
Total HSA Assets HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
Client Our employer clients.
Total Accounts The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
Client-held funds Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs.
Network Partner Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
Non-GAAP net income Calculated by adding back to GAAP net income (loss) before income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and subtracting a non-GAAP tax provision using a normalized non-GAAP tax rate.
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.



