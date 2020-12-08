TomaGold announces the start of drilling at Obalski

Corporation starts 2,500-metre drilling program to confirm historical drill results and better define Obalski’s A-PO zone

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has started drilling on its Obalski property. This initial seven-hole, 2,500-metre drilling program will verify historical results obtained from holes OBS-88-030, S-51-010 (which encountered massive sulfides) and OBS-87-002, with holes to be drilled on the same cross-sections, 30 metres above and 30 metres below the historical values. The main purpose of this drilling program is to better define the A-PO zone intersected on sections 120E and 450E, as only a few holes were drilled on these two sections, which lie 330 metres apart.

