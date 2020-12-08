 

TomaGold announces the start of drilling at Obalski

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.12.2020, 13:00  |  63   |   |   

Corporation starts 2,500-metre drilling program to confirm historical drill results and better define Obalski’s A-PO zone

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has started drilling on its Obalski property. This initial seven-hole, 2,500-metre drilling program will verify historical results obtained from holes OBS-88-030, S-51-010 (which encountered massive sulfides) and OBS-87-002, with holes to be drilled on the same cross-sections, 30 metres above and 30 metres below the historical values. The main purpose of this drilling program is to better define the A-PO zone intersected on sections 120E and 450E, as only a few holes were drilled on these two sections, which lie 330 metres apart.

The A-PO zone was intersected in three holes drilled on Section 120E:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
OBS-88-004 234.3 237.4 3.1 6.07
OBS-88-009 319.1 322.2 3.1 2.06
OBS-87-002 393.5 425.6 32.3 2.01
           Including 393.5 399.9 6.4 1.98
           Including 416.7 421.8 5.1 8.20

The A-PO Zone was intersected in three holes drilled on Section 450E:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t)
OBS-88-029 280.3 286.2 5.9 7.42
OBS-88-030 375.8 388.7 12.9 1.04
           Including 377.3 380.0 2.7 2.61
OBS-88-027 466.6 479.8 13.2 0.74
           Including 472.2 474.5 2.3 1.20
           Including 476.4 479.1 2.7 1.60

Based on observation of the sections, the ratio of true thickness to core length is estimated at 60% for longer holes and 80% for shorter holes.

