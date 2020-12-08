TomaGold announces the start of drilling at Obalski
Corporation starts 2,500-metre drilling program to confirm historical drill results and better define Obalski’s A-PO zone
MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it
has started drilling on its Obalski property. This initial seven-hole, 2,500-metre drilling program will verify historical results obtained from holes OBS-88-030, S-51-010 (which encountered
massive sulfides) and OBS-87-002, with holes to be drilled on the same cross-sections, 30 metres above and 30 metres below the historical values. The main purpose of this drilling program is to
better define the A-PO zone intersected on sections 120E and 450E, as only a few holes were drilled on these two sections, which lie 330 metres apart.
The A-PO zone was intersected in three holes drilled on Section 120E:
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|OBS-88-004
|234.3
|237.4
|3.1
|6.07
|OBS-88-009
|319.1
|322.2
|3.1
|2.06
|OBS-87-002
|393.5
|425.6
|32.3
|2.01
|Including
|393.5
|399.9
|6.4
|1.98
|Including
|416.7
|421.8
|5.1
|8.20
The A-PO Zone was intersected in three holes drilled on Section 450E:
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|OBS-88-029
|280.3
|286.2
|5.9
|7.42
|OBS-88-030
|375.8
|388.7
|12.9
|1.04
|Including
|377.3
|380.0
|2.7
|2.61
|OBS-88-027
|466.6
|479.8
|13.2
|0.74
|Including
|472.2
|474.5
|2.3
|1.20
|Including
|476.4
|479.1
|2.7
|1.60
Based on observation of the sections, the ratio of true thickness to core length is estimated at 60% for longer holes and 80% for shorter holes.
