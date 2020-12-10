 

OROCO ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FUNDING

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.12.2020, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 12,900,000 units at a price of $1.20 per unit (each, a “Unit”), for gross proceeds of $15,480,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole share purchase warrant will be exercisable into one additional common share of Oroco for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $1.60 per share.

“We are very pleased that the global investment community has provided such widespread and substantial support for Oroco and its Santo Tomas Project,” stated Craig Dalziel, Oroco’s CEO. “This funding will give Oroco the opportunity to more fully exploit the targets identified by its developing 3D IP model, which further de-risks the project and allows Oroco to generate a more thorough and detailed project profile for potential acquisitors.”

The proceeds of the Financing will be used to generally advance the Santo Tomas Project, including the environmental permits, expansion of the Company’s Definition drill program, which will include both additional infill and step-out drilling, preliminary engineering studies, and general corporate purposes. In addition, certain contingent legal costs relating to the acquisition of the core Santo Tomas concessions are to be paid.

Pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, all shares issued by way of this Financing, and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the share purchase warrants, are subject to a hold period expiring April 9, 2021. The Financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval.

In consideration for assistance in arranging the private placement, the Company is paying finder’s fees of $50,000 and 40,000 finder’s fee warrants to RFC Ambrian Limited; 38,400 Units and 10,000 finder’s fee warrants to Longford Capital Corp.; and 70,000 finder’s fee warrants to Mariusz Skonieczny. Each finder’s fee warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing at a price of $1.20 per share. All shares and finder’s fee warrants issued in relation to these finder’s fees are subject to a hold period expiring April 9, 2021

Seite 1 von 2
Oroco Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OROCO ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FUNDING Vancouver, Canada, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO) (“Oroco” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 12,900,000 units at a price of $1.20 per unit (each, a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten Genehmigung von Health Canada für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500
Immutep’s Chinese Partner EOC Pharma to Start Phase II Metastatic Breast Cancer Study
Immutep Reports Statistically Significant Survival Benefit for Key Patient Groups in the Ongoing ...
Bombardier hat die Karosserie des ersten neuen Stadtbahnwagens für Dresden gefertigt
HUMBL Completes Merger with Tesoro Enterprises, Inc.; Sells Warrants with Provision for $50 Million ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Achieve Health Canada Authorization for Their Vaccine to Combat COVID-19
AquaBounty Technologies Provides Corporate Update
Solutions 30 Responds to Anonymous Report Containing False Accusations
Xebec Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Concurrent Private ...
Titel
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:12 Uhr
1.506
Oroco - kleiner Explorer (Gold) mit zukünftig sehr niedrigen Produktionskosten