 

DJO Acquires LiteCure Laser Therapy

DJO, LLC (“DJO” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of medical technologies to get and keep people moving, today announced the acquisition of LiteCure, the market leader in therapeutic laser technology for human and animal health.​ This purchase further extends DJO’s strength as the global market leader in recovery sciences and allows the company to deliver unparalleled innovation to its customers and their patients.

“The LiteCure portfolio was a natural fit for the DJO Recovery Sciences business, bringing together a joint passion for innovation and clinically proven technology,” said Brady Shirley, DJO CEO. “The acquisition will strengthen our leadership position in physical therapy and rehabilitation – and reinforces our commitment to keeping people active; enabling our customers to better serve their patients.”

DJO has long respected LiteCure’s reputation as the market leader in laser light therapy and identified immediate synergies with its Chattanooga rehabilitation business. “The LiteCure portfolio complements and expands Chattanooga’s innovative rehabilitation therapies,” said Terry Ross, President, DJO Recovery Sciences. “Together, we will bring leading technologies and treatment modalities designed to enhance patient outcomes and practice efficiency to our customers around the world.”

LiteCure’s products are marketed under the brand names of LightForce Therapy Lasers for humans and Companion for animals, which includes Pegasus equine laser technology.

LightForce is the industry leader in medical therapy laser manufacturing and innovation, and continually seeks to move the industry forward through laser science, technology, and solutions. LightForce Therapy Lasers can be found in over 250 professional and college athletic training rooms and are the preferred modality when treating world-class athletes. With positive clinical results, high power lasers are one of the fastest growing modalities in physical therapy.

In addition, the Companion brand provides a strong entry point into the thriving animal health space and brings with it an accomplished, dedicated animal health team. DJO plans to leverage parts of its existing product portfolio to create an immediate impact in animal health while working with the team to explore incremental growth opportunities.

“With DJO’s expanded reach and resources, we are excited to increase awareness and adoption of deep tissue laser therapy,” added Brian Pryor, Founder and CEO of LiteCure. “We are passionate about the clinical benefits of photobiomodulation as well as the benefits it brings to a practice when adding this modality.”

For more information, visit djoglobal.com/LiteCure, or contact your local sales representative.

About DJO

DJO, a subsidiary of Colfax Corporation (NYSE: CFX), is a leading developer and distributor of high-quality medical devices that provide proven solutions for musculoskeletal health, joint reconstruction, vascular health, and pain management. The Company’s extensive range of products and integrated technologies address the orthopedic continuum of care from performance and mobility to surgical intervention and post-operative rehabilitation; enabling people around the world to regain or maintain their natural motion. For additional information about DJO, please visit www.DJOGlobal.com.

