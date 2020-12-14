 

Aditxt Signs Distribution Agreement with Todos Medical Ltd. For AditxtScore for COVID-19 Immune Monitoring Service

Service Availability is Expected in January 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, and Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the signing of a distribution agreement for AditxtScore for COVID-19, with planned availability in January 2021. 

Todos Medical has secured the rights to distribute AditxtScore for COVID-19 to monitor immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Blood samples will be collected by Todos and/or its network of partners and sent to Aditxt’s CLIA accredited AditxtScore Center for processing. 

Amro Albanna, Co-founder and CEO of Aditxt, commented, “This agreement marks a milestone for AditxtScore and Aditxt as a whole. Todos Medical is Aditxt’s first commercial customer for our proprietary AditxtScore immune monitoring platform and its first application, AditxtScore for COVID-19. As the availability of COVID-19 vaccines increases, the need to understand an individual’s immune profile to measure its effectiveness, increases as well. We look forward to working with the team at Todos and providing our innovative AditxtScore platform as a complement to the suite of testing solutions that they offer.”

Gerald Commissiong, President and CEO of Todos Medical, added, “After a thorough review of the immune-related COVID-19 testing market, we believe that Aditxt’s platform technology represents a unique multidimensional view of the immune system that will be critical to allow physicians and scientists to categorize immune responses to vaccines and therapeutic approaches for COVID-19 in order to determine which interventions to use for which patients in a personalized way. As vaccines for COVID-19 are rolled out, it is imperative that we evaluate patients’ immune status prior to and after vaccination, and track when immunity is gained and how long it might last with repeat immune testing. The AditxtScore for COVID-19 scoring system will initially include antibody and neutralizing antibodies, and will soon include T-cell and B-cell responses as well, which makes it the most comprehensive immune profiling tool for COVID-19 available in the market.”

