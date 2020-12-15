PeopleReady’s JobStack App Recognized for Tech Excellence in Staffing During Pandemic

In an unpredictable economy, connecting workers and companies quickly, easily and safely has never been more critical. In recognition of game-changing tech innovation, staffing leader PeopleReady has received a silver Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award for Best Advance in Workforce Management Technology for its JobStack app.

PeopleReady’s JobStack app was honored with the highly coveted Brandon Hall Award for its innovative features and unique value proposition. JobStack’s cutting-edge platform has proven a vital tool for companies to scale their workforces in an uncertain business environment and for workers to connect to the jobs they need.

“Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”

With JobStack, companies can instantly select qualified local workers and manage their entire staffing process 24/7, including the ability to submit hours, rate worker performance and invite top performers back. And, upon completing PeopleReady’s onboarding process, workers can view assignments that match their skills, schedule and desired location. Workers are paid quickly and have the opportunity to update their profiles as they gain new skills and experience so they can see additional job options.

“PeopleReady is revolutionizing the on-demand staffing industry through our digital transformation, and JobStack is a crucial part of that effort. Connecting businesses and workers effectively and efficiently on a reliable platform has never been more important,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “PeopleReady is honored to be recognized for our staffing innovation and the value we provide to both job seekers and companies.”

PeopleReady’s JobStack has filled approximately 7 million shifts since its inception. Over 26,000 customers and nearly 90% of PeopleReady’s associates use JobStack, supported by a vast network of 600+ local PeopleReady branches across North America.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

