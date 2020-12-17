 

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CVS Health Corporation’s Aetna Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” of Aetna Life Insurance Company (ALIC) (Hartford, CT) and the other operating entities of Aetna Inc. (Aetna) that are now wholly owned subsidiaries of CVS Health Corporation (CVS Health) [NYSE: CVS]. These entities include the members of Aetna Health & Life Group. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” Aetna Insurance Company Limited (AICL) (United Kingdom). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Please see below for a detailed listing of the companies.

AM Best also has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” of Texas Health + Aetna Health Insurance Company (Arlington, TX), as well as Texas Health + Aetna Health Plan, Inc., (Arlington, TX) (collectively referred to as Texas Health Aetna), and Allina Health and Aetna Insurance Company (St. Louis Park, MN), all of which are joint ventures with subsidiaries of Aetna Inc. The outlook of these ratings is stable.

Lastly, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a” to Accendo Insurance Company (Accendo) (West Valley City, UT). Accendo is a newly added member to the Aetna Health & Life Group. The outlook assigned to these ratings is stable. Accendo, licensed in 50 states, has assumed Medicare Part D premium from an affiliate under CVS Health; however, the company recently started writing direct Medicare Supplement business in multiple states. The business written by Accendo targets the senior demographic, and the company expects additional complementary life insurance products to be offered along with traditional Medicare Supplement insurance products.

The majority of Aetna’s operating entities are part of Aetna Health & Life Group. The ratings of Aetna Health & Life Group reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also reflect Aetna Health & Life Group’s very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, which is driven by strong operating performance. However, this is offset by dividend payments, which have exceeded $2 billion in each of the past three years as the entities have distributed a larger percentage of earnings as dividends compared with prior periods. These higher dividends followed the sale of life and disability business in 2017, as well as lower commercial premium due to exit from individual exchange market. The lead company, ALIC, has reported a decline in risk-based capital to under 200% company action level; however, the company has a planned strategy to increase this above 200% by 2020 and maintain this level.

