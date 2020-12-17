ALK – Financial calendar for the 2021 financial year
2021 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF):
|Silent period
|
13 January 2021
|Annual report 2020
|10 February 2021
|
Annual General Meeting to be held at
ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
3 February 2021 at the latest
(may be e-mailed to investor@alk.net)
|
18 March 2021
4.00 p.m.
|
Silent period
|
7 April 2021
|
Three-month interim report (Q1) 2021
|
5 May 2021
|
Silent period
|
14 July 2021
|
Six-month interim report (Q2) 2021
|
11 August 2021
|
Silent period
|
14 October 2021
|
Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2021
|
11 November 2021
ALK-Abelló A/S
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
Attachment
