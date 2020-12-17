 

Comcast Provides Free WiFi to 32 San Francisco Community Hubs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020   

As part of its ongoing commitment to help connect low-income individuals to the Internet so they can fully participate in educational opportunities and the digital economy, Comcast today announced it is providing WiFi at more than 30 San Francisco Community Hubs in partnership with the Office of the Mayor of San Francisco and the City of San Francisco Department of Child Youth and Their Families (DCYF).

DCYF and the SF Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with community-based agencies, other City departments and businesses like Comcast, have implemented the Community Hubs Initiative, a citywide, neighborhood-based strategy to support children, youth and families during the school year. Community Hubs provide support for students in grades K-12 who are utilizing SFUSD’s Distance Learning Curriculum, and prioritize children and youth with high levels of need.

The Community Hubs Initiative in San Francisco offers distance learning and wrap-around services and resources to support students and their families. Comcast is providing free WiFi at 30+ sites, where students can work on laptops simultaneously so they can successfully participate in distance learning. By also donating 800 laptops and 12 months of free Internet at home through its Internet Essentials program, Comcast is creating a seamless learning experience for San Francisco youth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put many low-income students at risk of being left behind,” said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. “Access to technology and a safe, secure space to learn are essential for children to fully engage in distance learning. Having a laptop and access to the Internet at home are also crucial so students can complete homework and other assignments after school hours. The City of San Francisco is pleased to be partnering with Comcast to provide children with the complete range of support they need to succeed today and into the future.”

“The health crisis challenges us in so many ways and it brings into sharp focus the disparity and inequity that exists for many of our underserved communities,” said Maria Su, Executive Director, Department of Children, Youth and Their Families. “But what the crisis also brings to light is how powerful we are when we come together and unify around a common goal. That is precisely what this Community Hubs initiative is all about. We are grateful to Comcast for joining us on this mission and for being part of a public-private partnership that is delivering truly extraordinary outcomes for our communities.”

