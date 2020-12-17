 

Atmos Energy Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) has released its 2020 Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report illustrating the company’s commitment to safety, strong governance, investments in employees and infrastructure, preserving and protecting the environment, and fueling safe and thriving communities. Atmos Energy has also made available its 2020 Methane Emissions Report, providing targeted information to the public about ongoing efforts to monitor, control, and reduce methane emissions.

“Our steadfast commitment to safety paired with the guiding principles of our culture have enabled us to demonstrate the resiliency and reliability of natural gas,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO. “I am extremely proud of our employees’ dedication and commitment to keeping our 3.1 million customers, our 1,400 communities, themselves, and their families healthy and safe,” Akers added.

Among the many highlights detailed throughout the latest CRS Report, Atmos Energy took the early step to voluntarily suspend natural gas disconnections and announced a $1.5 million donation to stock the shelves at local food banks to support those in need. Atmos Energy also donated $1 million to energy assistance agencies across its service territory to support friends and neighbors in need, and supported community assistance agencies working to distribute over $11 million in financial assistance through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the company’s own Sharing the Warmth program, and other assistance programs to help struggling customers manage past-due balances. Atmos Energy takes immense pride in fueling safe and thriving communities every day.

“Atmos Energy is proud to demonstrate our commitment to the environment and the long-term sustainability of natural gas as a vital energy resource,” Akers added. “We are dedicated to identifying operational and technological solutions that drive continuous improvement as we work to achieve our target of a 50 percent reduction in methane emissions from our natural gas distribution system by 2035, including ongoing system modernization efforts. Additionally, in 2020 Atmos Energy joined ONE Future, which is a coalition of natural gas companies working together to proactively reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain.”

Atmos Energy’s 2020 CRS and Methane Emissions Reports are available to read and download at https://www.atmosenergy.com/esg/reports.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation’s largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient, and affordable energy. As part of our vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, we are modernizing our business and our infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability, and our communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.  Find us online at http://www.atmosenergy.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

