Clarification Announcement Notice of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company noted a typographical error in the English and Chinese versions of the Notice of Meeting and would like to clarify that record date for the Meeting should be December 11, 2020 (Friday) instead of December 9, 2020 (Wednesday), which should read as follows with the change duly underlined:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“ SouthGobi ” or the “ Company ”) announces that reference is made to the notice of the annual and special meeting of the shareholders (the “ Notice of Meeting ”) of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the “ Company ”) to be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 (the “ Meeting ”). This announcement is published for the purpose of clarifying the record date in the Notice of Meeting.

English version:

“The Board has fixed Friday, December 11, 2020 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and at any adjournment thereof.”

Chinese version:

“董事會已確定 2020年12月11日 (星期五) 為釐定股東有權聽取通告並於大會及其任何續會上投票的記錄日期。”

Save as the above clarification, all contents as set out in the English and Chinese versions of the Notice of Meeting remain unchanged. The Company will be filing an amended Notice of Meeting on the website of the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) (http://www.sedar.com) to correct the typographical error. This clarification announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the English and Chinese versions of the Notice of Meeting.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020 respectively and will remain suspended until further notice.

