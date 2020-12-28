 

RMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Romeo Systems, Inc. with No Redemptions

RMG Acquisition Corp. (“RMG”) today announced the results for the five proposals considered and voted upon by its stockholders at its Special Meeting on December 28, 2020. RMG reported that all of the various proposals giving effect to the previously announced business combination between RMG and Romeo Systems, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) were approved by approximately 99.8% of the shares of RMG voted at the special meeting. A Form 8-K disclosing the full voting results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 28, 2020.

Additionally, the deadline for electing redemptions has passed and no stockholder has properly elected to redeem its shares in connection with the business combination. As a result, RMG will have approximately $394 million in its trust account prior to the business combination, which amount includes $160 million received in the private placement, which has been approved by stockholders and is expected to occur concurrently with the closing of the business combination.

The closing of the business combination is anticipated to take place on or around December 29, 2020. Following closing of the business combination, the combined company will be renamed Romeo Power, Inc. and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RMO.”

About RMG Acquisition Corp.

RMG Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company whose management and board has deep experience in power, renewable energy, environmental services, energy technology and corporate governance. RMG’s team includes top level executives from Goldman Sachs, Carlyle Group, Cogentrix Energy, Deloitte & Touché, Access Industries, Calpine Corporation and Riverside Management Group. For additional information, please visit http://www.rmgacquisition.com/.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, founded in 2016 in California by Michael Patterson, is an industry leading energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Through its energy dense battery modules and packs, Romeo Power enables large-scale sustainable transportation by delivering safer, longer lasting batteries with longer range and shorter charge times. With greater energy density, Romeo Power is able to create lightweight and efficient solutions that deliver superior performance, and provide improved acceleration, range, safety and durability. Romeo Power’s modules and packs are customizable and scalable, and they are optimized by its proprietary battery management system. The company has approximately 100 employees and more than 60 battery-specific engineers and a 113,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Los Angeles, California with key battery development capabilities performed in-house. On October 5, 2020, Romeo Power and RMG announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Romeo Power becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Romeo Power, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NYSE and trade under the new ticker symbol “RMO.” For additional information on Romeo Power, please visit https://romeopower.com.

