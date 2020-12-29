 

Rutger Arnhult leaves his position as CEO of Klövern

Today, Rutger Arnhult has informed Klövern’s board of directors that he will leave his position as CEO. This is a consequence of him being positive to the proposal of Castellum’s Nomination Committee that he is appointed Chairman of the company at the upcoming annual general meeting. Rutger Arnhult will leave his position as CEO at the latest on 25 March 2021. Klövern’s board of directors will now initiate a search process for a new CEO. Rutger Arnhult has been the CEO of Klövern since 1 January 2012.

Today, Rutger Arnhult has also informed Klövern’s board of directors and Nomination Committee that he intends to leave the board of Klövern on 25 March 2021 and that he is not available for re-election to the board of Klövern.

 Klövern AB (publ)


For additional information, please contact:
 Pia Gideon, Chairman of the Board, +46 (0)76-768 00 76
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This information is information that Klövern AB (publ) is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was made available for publication, through the abovementioned contact persons, at 08:01 CET on 29 December 2020.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

