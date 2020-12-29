MediciNova Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Progressive MS

Once issued, the patent maturing from this allowed patent application is expected to expire no earlier than October 2039. The allowed claims cover a method of (i) alleviating the negative effects of progressive multiple sclerosis, (ii) treating progressive multiple sclerosis, or (iii) slowing the progression of progressive multiple sclerosis by administering MN-166 (ibudilast) and interferon-beta in separate dosage forms. The allowed claims specifically cover the treatment of both primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS). The allowed claims cover a wide range of doses of both MN-166 (ibudilast) and interferon-beta and a range of different dosing frequencies for each medication.

LA JOLLA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers the combination of MN-166 (ibudilast) and interferon-beta for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS).

Yuichi Iwaki, MD, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MediciNova, Inc., commented, "We are very pleased to receive notice that this new patent will be granted. Our analysis of the data from our completed Phase 2b trial in progressive MS indicated that there may be a synergistic effect of the combination of MN-166 and interferon-beta which could result in an even lower risk of disability progression compared to the risk reduction for MN-166 alone. We believe this patent could substantially increase the potential value of MN-166 as it provides more options for further development and commercialization."

About Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

According to the National MS Society, MS affects approximately 2.3 million people worldwide. Approximately 85% of MS patients are initially diagnosed with relapsing remitting MS (RRMS). Many RRMS patients will eventually transition into secondary progressive MS (SPMS) in which there are fewer or no relapses but gradual worsening of neurologic function. Approximately 15% of MS patients are diagnosed with primary progressive MS (PPMS) at onset and exhibit gradually increasing disability in walking, vision, mental acuity, and other bodily functions without experiencing relapses or remissions. Current therapies for MS affect the inflammatory response, but provide limited benefit for the neurodegeneration seen in progressive MS. There is a significant unmet medical need for agents that may provide neuroprotection in progressive MS.