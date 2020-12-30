Cypress Development Receives Biological Report for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report it received a Biological Baseline Report for the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The report was prepared by consultants, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. of Reno, Nevada, and documents biological surveys conducted during 2020. The work was conducted in the course of environmental due diligence studies at the Project. The data will aid in the design of a feasibility-level plan-of-operations (POO) for the Project in coordination with the National Environmental Policy Act process to support an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. The 183-page report includes a habitat evaluation for the approximately 5,500-acre survey area, baseline survey methodologies and biological findings including any species of concern.



Survey Area and Results

The biological survey area comprises the proposed Project disturbance as outlined in the Company’s May 2020 Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) and covers about 5,500 acres of Cypress’ contiguous property around the project site.

Stantec performed the biological surveys for vegetation and wildlife in the spring, summer, and fall of 2020. Wildlife study included aerial golden eagle and raptor surveys to identify nest sites and activity within 10 miles of the Project, and local small mammal and bat surveys. The flora surveys included vegetation community and soils mapping. In the surveys, no threatened or endangered species were found. Several special status species were observed which may result in modifications in the POO as configured in the PFS or steps to mitigate any potential impacts as the Project moves forward.

“While no threatened or endangered species were found, mining by nature has a direct impact on the immediate and surrounding environment,” said Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby. “Cypress believes responsible and effective environmental management is an integral part of project development. The information in this report allows us to proceed with our pilot plant program and will provide important information for permitting as Cypress moves the project towards a feasibility study and our goal for future production.”