 

Cypress Development Receives Biological Report for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.12.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report it received a Biological Baseline Report for the Company’s Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The report was prepared by consultants, Stantec Consulting Services Inc. of Reno, Nevada, and documents biological surveys conducted during 2020. The work was conducted in the course of environmental due diligence studies at the Project. The data will aid in the design of a feasibility-level plan-of-operations (POO) for the Project in coordination with the National Environmental Policy Act process to support an Environmental Assessment or Environmental Impact Statement. The 183-page report includes a habitat evaluation for the approximately 5,500-acre survey area, baseline survey methodologies and biological findings including any species of concern.

Survey Area and Results

The biological survey area comprises the proposed Project disturbance as outlined in the Company’s May 2020 Prefeasibility Study (“PFS”) and covers about 5,500 acres of Cypress’ contiguous property around the project site. 

Stantec performed the biological surveys for vegetation and wildlife in the spring, summer, and fall of 2020. Wildlife study included aerial golden eagle and raptor surveys to identify nest sites and activity within 10 miles of the Project, and local small mammal and bat surveys. The flora surveys included vegetation community and soils mapping. In the surveys, no threatened or endangered species were found. Several special status species were observed which may result in modifications in the POO as configured in the PFS or steps to mitigate any potential impacts as the Project moves forward.

“While no threatened or endangered species were found, mining by nature has a direct impact on the immediate and surrounding environment,” said Cypress CEO Bill Willoughby. “Cypress believes responsible and effective environmental management is an integral part of project development. The information in this report allows us to proceed with our pilot plant program and will provide important information for permitting as Cypress moves the project towards a feasibility study and our goal for future production.”

Seite 1 von 2


Cypress Development Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cypress Development Receives Biological Report for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP) (OTCQB: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (“Cypress” or “the Company”) is pleased to report it received a Biological Baseline Report for the Company’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Amp Energy Founder & CEO Dave Rogers to the PowerTap ...
Saga Pure Asa – Contemplated Equity Offering of Up to 30 Million Shares
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Victory Square Provides Corporate Update on Record Year
Gold Plus Mining Acquires Strategic Mineral Claims Contiguous to Benchmark Metal’s “Lawyers” ...
Standard Uranium Finalizes Phase II Drill Program Plans at its Flagship Davidson River Project
MicroVision Announces $13 Million At-the-Market Equity Facility
Immutep Secures United States Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha In Combination With A PD-1 Pathway ...(1) 
Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Monument Announces Closing of the Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western ...
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:03 Uhr
Cypress Development erhält biologisches Gutachten für das Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada
16.12.20
Cypress Development schließt ersten Schritt der Studie zur Chloridlaugung auf Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada ab
16.12.20
Cypress Development Completes First Step in Chloride Leaching Study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada
03.12.20
Cypress Development untersucht Chloridlaugung für Lithiumprojekt Clayton Valley in Nevada
03.12.20
Cypress Development Studies Chloride Leaching for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:13 Uhr
573
Cypress Development - Neue Lithiumaktie am Start!