 

Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) today announced that it has completed the previously announced 1-for-6 reverse stock split of its outstanding and authorized shares of common stock. The reverse stock split became effective at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time today, and the Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on January 4, 2021.

The reverse stock split was effected in accordance with the authorization adopted by Acorda’s stockholders at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on July 31, 2020. The reverse stock split is intended to enable the Company to regain compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Pursuant to the reverse stock split, every six shares of Acorda’s issued and outstanding common stock were automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, and there was a proportionate reduction in the number of shares of the Company’s authorized common stock, from 370,000,000 to 61,666,666. Fractional shares resulting from the reverse stock split were rounded up to the next whole number. The reverse stock split applied equally to all outstanding shares of the common stock, and each stockholder held the same percentage of common stock outstanding immediately following the reverse stock split as that stockholder held immediately prior to the reverse stock split, except for adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

Acorda’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ACOR,” and the new CUSIP number is 00484M601.

Acorda has appointed its transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”), to act as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders owning shares of common stock via a bank, broker or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split and will not be required to take further action in connection with the reverse stock split, subject to brokers’ particular processes. Computershare will provide instructions to stockholders with physical certificates regarding the optional process for exchanging their pre-split stock certificates for post-split stock certificates.

