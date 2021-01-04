 

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.01.2021, 11:55  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V.

04.01.2021 / 11:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V.

- Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

- Company with revenues of around EUR 50 million

- Significant synergy potential between the two companies

Munich, 04 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. from GEA.

The companies will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment - under a newly created intermediate holding company of Mutares - as a new platform investment with revenues of approximately EUR 50 million. Japy Tech SAS employs around 115 people at its site in Dijon, France. Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. also employs around 115 people at its site in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

Both companies are active in the dairy industry. The French company Japy Tech SAS produces milk cooling tanks in Dijon. Royal De Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. is a leading European supplier of barn technology based in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands. By combining the two companies under the newly created intermediate holding company, significant synergy potential can be developed.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.de), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA expects generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.8 billion employing more than 15,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend, which has been stable above 10% yield in the past years. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

Seite 1 von 2
mutares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mutares AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. 04.01.2021 / 11:55 The issuer is solely …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG : Eyemaxx setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit mit neuer innovativer Modulbauweise
Clever Tanken: Dezember markiert Abschied von günstigen Kraftstoffpreisen
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger erhält bis zu 22.5 Mio. Euro öffentliche Gelder für den Aufbau einer ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Existing bitcoin mining customer expands contract volume by more than 200 MW
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Neue CEO von Pfeiffer Vacuum, Dr. Britta Giesen, tritt ihr Amt an
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger receives up to 22.5 million euros in public funding to build environmentally friendly ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG starts into 2021 with its new Stock Exchange Initial 'ECV'
DGAP-News: Rhotex Inc Launches Environmentally-Sound Options to Crypto Mining
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG startet in das Börsenjahr 2021 mit dem Börsenkürzel 'ECV'
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Closing der Veräußerung der Gallus-Gruppe Anfang 2021 erwartet
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Der Vollzug des Kaufvertrags über die Gesellschaftsanteile der IFA Hotel Faro Maspalomas, S.A.U. ...
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
11:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares schließt die Übernahme von Japy Tech SAS und Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. erfolgreich ab
10:10 Uhr
Kissigs Nebenwertefavoriten für 2021: Dr. Hönle, HelloFresh, Hypoport, Mutares, PNE
21.12.20
Mutares Aktie fährt heute Achterbahn: Übernahme angekündigt
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen Angebots zur Übernahme der Carglass (R) Maison-Gruppe von Belron (deutsch)
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares beschleunigt Wachstum durch die Unterzeichnung eines verbindlichen Angebots zur Übernahme der Carglass (R) Maison-Gruppe von Belron
21.12.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares accelerates its growth by signing a binding offer to acquire the majority stake in Carglass(R) Maison Group from Belron
15.12.20
Mutares plant Übernahme der Primetals Technologies France
15.12.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur Übernahme von Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. von Primetals Technologies Ltd. ab (deutsch)
15.12.20
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur Übernahme von Primetals Technologies France S.A.S. von Primetals Technologies Ltd. ab

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
1.663
Mutares AG