DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares successfully completes the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. 04.01.2021 / 11:55

- Strengthening the Engineering & Technology segment

- Company with revenues of around EUR 50 million

- Significant synergy potential between the two companies

Munich, 04 January 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Japy Tech SAS and Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. from GEA.

The companies will strengthen the Engineering & Technology segment - under a newly created intermediate holding company of Mutares - as a new platform investment with revenues of approximately EUR 50 million. Japy Tech SAS employs around 115 people at its site in Dijon, France. Royal de Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. also employs around 115 people at its site in Leeuwarden, Netherlands.

Both companies are active in the dairy industry. The French company Japy Tech SAS produces milk cooling tanks in Dijon. Royal De Boer Stalinrichtingen B.V. is a leading European supplier of barn technology based in Leeuwarden in the Netherlands. By combining the two companies under the newly created intermediate holding company, significant synergy potential can be developed.

