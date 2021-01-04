Cenovus closes transaction to combine with Husky

The transaction was completed through a definitive arrangement agreement announced on October 25, 2020 under which Cenovus and Husky agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction. Pursuant to the transaction agreement, Husky common shareholders received 0.7845 of a Cenovus common share and 0.0651 of a Cenovus common share purchase warrant in exchange for each Husky common share. In addition, Husky preferred shareholders exchanged each Husky preferred share for one Cenovus preferred share with substantially identical terms.

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) is pleased to announce that its strategic combination with Husky Energy Inc. has closed. The transaction creates a resilient integrated energy leader that is well positioned to provide superior returns for investors over the long term, as well as strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Cenovus common shares remain listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol CVE. The Cenovus warrants have been listed on the Toronto and New York exchanges under the ticker symbols (TSX: CVE.WT) and (NYSE: CVE WS). The Cenovus preferred shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 have been listed on the TSX under the ticker symbols CVE.PR.A, CVE.PR.B, CVE.PR.C, CVE.PR.E and CVE.PR.G. The Cenovus warrants and Cenovus preferred shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX at the opening of market on January 6, 2021 and the Cenovus warrants are expected to begin trading on the NYSE at the opening of market on January 6, 2021. The Husky common shares and preferred shares are expected to be delisted by the TSX at the close of market on January 5, 2021.

With the close of the transaction, Husky has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cenovus and will remain as such until completion of a planned amalgamation among the two entities. Upon amalgamation, Cenovus will become the obligor under Husky’s existing long-term notes and other direct obligations. The combined company will continue to be headquartered in Calgary.

“This is an exciting day for Cenovus as we become a leaner, stronger, more fully integrated oil and natural gas company that is exceptionally well-positioned to weather the current environment and be an energy leader in the years ahead,” said Alex Pourbaix, Cenovus President & Chief Executive Officer. “With the closing of this transaction, we will focus on safely and efficiently integrating the assets and teams of these two great companies while working to realize the $1.2 billion in synergies we’ve identified. These cost and capital efficiencies, combined with our strong portfolio of well-matched upstream production, midstream and downstream assets as well as improved financial strength, are expected to generate strong value for our shareholders.”