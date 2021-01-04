 

Carlisle Companies Announces Leadership Appointments in Human Resources and Finance

Consistent with Carlisle’s efforts to develop superior talent and promote from within, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) announced today the promotion of Lori A. Snyder to the position of Vice President, Human Resources, effective immediately. In conjunction with this move, Amelia Z. Murillo will be moving to a new senior finance position where she will gain additional experience and further enhance the capabilities and capacity of our strong finance team in Scottsdale.

Chris Koch, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am extremely pleased to announce these management changes. Lori has delivered outstanding results in her roles over many years and I have been impressed by her proven leadership capabilities. With a proven track record at Carlisle Construction Materials, Lori will continue to drive excellence in human resources and promote synergies, operational efficiencies and best practices throughout Carlisle.

“I am also pleased to see Amelia continue to develop her career at Carlisle. Amelia has served Carlisle in financial and management roles at Carlisle Interconnect Technologies and, most recently, has led our talent management and development initiatives as our Vice President, Human Resources. These appointments are clear examples of how Carlisle continues to invest in and develop exceptional talent in support of our Vision 2025 objectives.”

Lori joined Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) in 2011 and has held a variety of leadership roles with the company, most recently Vice President of Human Resources for CCM. Prior to joining Carlisle, Lori held Human Resources leadership positions at Select Medical. Lori holds a B.S. with dual concentration in Organization Leadership and Information Technology from Duquesne University and a M.B.A. from Penn State University.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.

