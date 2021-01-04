Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) announced today that it will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast of Kiniksa’s presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Kiniksa’s website for 14 days following the conference.