Paratek Pharmaceuticals Receives $60 Million Non-Recourse Loan from R-Bridge Healthcare Investment Advisory, Ltd., an affiliate of CBC Group

Proceeds Used to Prepay Outstanding Loan with Hercules Capital, Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTK), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government and military use, today announced the Company entered into a $60 million non-recourse loan agreement with an affiliate of R-Bridge Healthcare Investment Advisory (the R-Bridge Loan) that will be repaid using all proceeds of royalties from the Company’s License and Collaboration Agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Zai Lab) and a 2.5% revenue interest from the Company’s U.S. net sales of NUZYRA with an annual cap of $10 million. The R-Bridge Loan has a maturity date of 12 years from the date of execution.

The net proceeds of the loan, together with cash on hand, was used to prepay in full all obligations outstanding under the Company’s Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement with Hercules Capital, Inc. (the Hercules Senior Secured Debt).