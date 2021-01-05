 

PNE AG has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators

Press release

PNE AG has brokered further power purchase agreements (PPA) for operators

Cuxhaven, January 5, 2021 - PNE AG has again further expanded its positioning in the brokerage business of power purchase agreements (PPAs) in 2020. With an additional volume of around 300 gigawatt hours (GWh), PNE was able to expand its previously brokered PPA volume to over 140 MW of installed wind capacity.

In view of the expiry of the fixed remuneration for many wind farms in the near future in accordance with the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), there is a clear demand from operators for PPAs in order to be able to continue the operation of these wind farms economically. PNE is in further negotiations and is aiming to conclude additional agreements.

PNE was again able to negotiate a very flexible PPA model with a purchaser of the environmentally friendly wind power. This made it possible for the wind farm operators to fix PPA prices over several tranches and delivery years. In addition, the operators still have the option of selling parts of the electricity directly on the spot market. If the wind farm is due for repowering, the operator has the option of withdrawing from the supply relationship.

PNE was also able to use the price increase on the futures markets to successfully fix prices for 2021 and 2022 for its customers. The constant market observation and advice to wind farm operators on the exercise of price fixations is a fundamental part of PNE's advisory and brokerage services.

When concluding the PPAs, PNE bundles the electricity volumes of various wind farm sites, takes over the structuring and negotiation of the power purchase agreements and thus creates direct added value for the wind farm operators. PNE will support the wind farm operators in exercising their options over the entire term of the power purchase agreement.

About PNE Group
The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed into a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company's services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, the Company's range of offers includes photovoltaics, electricity storage, service products and the supply of clean electricity. The Company is also focussing on the development of power-to-X solutions.

