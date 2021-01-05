DGAP-Adhoc TubeSolar AG: Contract signed for investment in US company Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Investment/Strategic Company Decision
TubeSolar AG: Contract signed for investment in US company Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.
About TubeSolar AG (www.tubesolar.de)
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.
About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (www. ascentsolar.com)
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of award-winning thin-film photovoltaic modules with substrate materials that are more flexible, versatile and robust than conventional solar modules. Ascent Solar's modules can be integrated directly into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as aerospace and building-integrated applications. Founded in 2005, Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado, USA.
Website: www.tubesolar.de
Contact Investor Relations:
Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de
max. equity marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Germany, Tel.: +49 89 13928890
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TubeSolar AG
|Berliner Allee 65
|86153 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 821 899 830 50
|E-mail:
|ir@tubesolar.de
|Internet:
|www.tubesolar.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2PXQD4
|WKN:
|A2PXQD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1158572
Wertpapier
