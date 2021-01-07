Helen of Troy Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales revenue increase of 34.3%, including: An increase in Leadership Brand net sales of 33.9% An increase in online channel net sales of approximately 34% Organic business net sales growth of 30.3% Core business net sales growth of 35.2%



GAAP consolidated operating income of $100.7 million, or 15.8% of net sales, compared to $79.3 million, or 16.7% of net sales, for the same period last year

Non-GAAP consolidated adjusted operating income increase of 24.0% to $111.9 million, or 17.6% of net sales, compared to $90.3 million, or 19.0% of net sales, for the same period last year

GAAP diluted EPS of $3.34, compared to $2.71 for the same period last year

Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS increase of 20.5% to $3.76, compared to $3.12 for the same period last year

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of the fiscal year of $249.7 million, compared to $101.4 million for the same period last year

Non-GAAP free cash flow for the first nine months of the fiscal year of $230.3 million, compared to $88.2 million for the same period last year

Repurchased 960,829 shares of common stock in the open market during the quarter for $191.6 million, at an average price of $199.42 per share

Julien R. Mininberg, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Our business delivered an exceptional third quarter in what is shaping up to be another year of outstanding results for Helen of Troy. We delivered 34.3% growth in consolidated net sales behind continued momentum across each of our business segments, our Leadership Brands, the online channel, brick and mortar, organic business, core business, and international. During the quarter, adjusted EPS grew 20.5%, even as we invested in key initiatives designed to continue driving our value creation flywheel for next fiscal year and for the back half of Phase II. Year to date, we have outstanding momentum, with consolidated net sales growth of 25.6%, adjusted EPS growth of 35.4%, and growth in cash flow from operations of 146.3% to $249.7 million. We are very pleased to deliver these results and now provide full fiscal year guidance projecting that Helen of Troy will cross the $2 billion sales milestone for the first time and grow its adjusted EPS by $2.20 per share or more this year. This is tremendous progress in our second year of Phase II, and well ahead of the five-year glidepath we laid out during our May 2019 Investor Day. The strength of our execution is a testament to our exceptional associates around the world who continue to thrive as we rise together to overcome the many challenges of COVID-19, live our culture, and build for the future.”

Mr. Mininberg concluded: “We are excited to be in a position this fiscal year to use the strength of our results and balance sheet to make long-term investments needed to catch up with our rapid growth over the past several years and to invest in the building blocks and capabilities we believe will create incremental revenue and earnings growth during the rest of Phase II. We like our chosen initiatives, remain clearly focused on leveraging our diversified portfolio and expect to continue to develop additional opportunities to further supplement future earnings growth as we head into fiscal 2022.”

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands) Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 183,211 $ 185,810 $ 105,716 $ 474,737 Organic business (1) 38,836 62,887 42,072 143,795 Impact of foreign currency 353 1,461 (110 ) 1,704 Acquisition (2) — — 17,501 17,501 Change in sales revenue, net 39,189 64,348 59,463 163,000 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 222,400 $ 250,158 $ 165,179 $ 637,737 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 21.4 % 34.6 % 56.2 % 34.3 % Organic business 21.2 % 33.8 % 39.8 % 30.3 % Impact of foreign currency 0.2 % 0.8 % (0.1 )% 0.4 % Acquisition — % — % 16.6 % 3.7 % Operating margin (GAAP) Fiscal 2021 16.9 % 12.2 % 19.7 % 15.8 % Fiscal 2020 23.1 % 13.1 % 11.9 % 16.7 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) Fiscal 2021 18.4 % 14.1 % 21.7 % 17.6 % Fiscal 2020 24.3 % 15.5 % 16.0 % 19.0 %

Consistent with its strategy of focusing on its Leadership Brands, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company committed to a plan to divest certain assets within its mass channel personal care business (“Personal Care”). The assets to be divested include intangible assets, inventory and fixed assets related to the Company's mass channel liquids, powder and aerosol products under brands such as Pert, Brut, Sure and Infusium. The Company expects the divestiture to occur within fiscal 2021. Accordingly, the Company has classified the identified assets of the disposal group as held for sale. In connection with this change, the Company now defines Core as strategic business that it expects to be an ongoing part of its operations, and Non-Core as business or assets (including assets held for sale) that it expects to divest within a year of its designation as Non-Core. Organic business now refers to net sales revenue associated with product lines or brands after the first twelve months from the date the product line or brand is acquired, not including the impact that foreign currency had on reported net sales revenue.

Three Months Ended November 30, (in thousands) Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 183,211 $ 185,810 $ 105,716 $ 474,737 Core business (2) (3) 39,189 64,348 63,487 167,024 Non-Core business (Personal Care) (3) — — (4,024 ) (4,024 ) Change in sales revenue, net 39,189 64,348 59,463 163,000 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 222,400 $ 250,158 $ 165,179 $ 637,737 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 21.4 % 34.6 % 56.2 % 34.3 % Core business 21.4 % 34.6 % 60.1 % 35.2 % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (3.8 )% (0.8 )%

Consolidated Operating Results - Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Consolidated net sales revenue increased $163.0 million, or 34.3%, to $637.7 million compared to $474.7 million. The growth was driven by an Organic business increase of $143.8 million, or 30.3%, primarily reflecting growth in consolidated brick and mortar, online, and international sales. The Drybar Products acquisition also contributed $17.5 million, or 3.7% to consolidated net sales revenue growth. These factors were partially offset by reduced store traffic at certain retail brick and mortar stores, a soft back-to-school season due to COVID-19 related school closures and a decline in Non-Core business.

Consolidated gross profit margin increased 0.9 percentage points to 45.1%, compared to 44.2%. The increase was primarily due to a favorable product mix within Health & Home and the Organic Beauty business, the favorable impact of the Drybar Products acquisition, and a favorable channel mix within the Housewares segment. These factors were partially offset by higher inbound freight expense and an unfavorable product mix in the Housewares segment.

Consolidated selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) ratio increased 1.8 percentage points to 29.3%, compared to 27.5%. The increase was primarily due to increased marketing expense, increased freight and distribution expense, higher royalty expense, increased legal and other professional fees, and higher bad debt expense. These factors were partially offset by the impact that higher net sales revenue had on net operating leverage, travel expense reductions due to COVID-19, and the favorable comparative impact of acquisition-related expenses for the purchase of Drybar Products incurred in the prior year period.

Consolidated operating income was $100.7 million, or 15.8% of net sales revenue, compared to $79.3 million, or 16.7% of net sales revenue. The decrease in consolidated operating margin was primarily driven by the increase in the SG&A ratio, partially offset by the increase in gross profit margin.

Income tax expense as a percentage of income before tax was 14.0% compared to 10.3% for the same period last year. The year-over-year increase in the effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in liabilities related to uncertain tax positions.

Net income increased 22.6% to $84.2 million, compared to $68.7 million. Diluted EPS was $3.34 compared to $2.71. Diluted EPS increased primarily due to higher operating income in the Beauty and Health & Home segments, partially offset by lower operating income in the Housewares segment and higher income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) increased 24.0% to $117.0 million compared to $94.4 million.

On an adjusted basis for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, excluding non-cash asset impairment charges, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, tax reform, amortization of intangible assets, and non-cash share-based compensation, as applicable:

Adjusted operating income increased $21.6 million, or 24.0%, to $111.9 million, or 17.6% of net sales, compared to $90.3 million, or 19.0% of net sales. The 1.4 percentage point decrease in adjusted operating margin primarily reflects increased marketing expense, increased freight and distribution expense, an unfavorable product mix in the Housewares segment, higher royalty expense, increased legal and other professional fees, and higher bad debt expense. These factors were partially offset by the favorable impact that higher overall net sales revenue had on operating leverage, a favorable product mix within Health & Home and the Organic Beauty business, a favorable channel mix within the Housewares segment, and travel expense reductions due to COVID-19.

Adjusted income increased $15.7 million, or 19.8%, to $94.8 million, compared to $79.1 million for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 20.5% to $3.76 compared to $3.12. The increase in adjusted diluted EPS was primarily due to higher operating income in the Beauty and Health & Home segments, partially offset by lower operating income in the Housewares segment and higher income tax expense.

Segment Operating Results - Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Housewares net sales revenue increased $39.2 million, or 21.4%, to $222.4 million, compared to $183.2 million. Growth was driven by an Organic business increase of $38.8 million, or 21.2%, primarily due to higher demand for OXO brand products as consumers spent more time at home cooking, cleaning, organizing and pantry loading in response to COVID-19, which resulted in increases in brick and mortar, online and international sales. These factors were partially offset by the COVID-19 related impact of reduced store traffic at certain retail brick and mortar stores, a soft back-to-school season due to COVID-19, lower closeout channel sales and increased competitive activity. Operating income was $37.7 million, or 16.9% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $42.3 million, or 23.1% of segment net sales revenue. The 6.2 percentage point decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to a less favorable product mix, higher marketing expense, increased freight and distribution expense to support strong demand, higher royalty expense, and increased legal and other professional fees. These factors were partially offset by the favorable impact that higher overall net sales revenue had on operating leverage, a more favorable channel mix, and travel expense reductions due to COVID-19. Adjusted operating income decreased 8.3% to $40.9 million, or 18.4% of segment net sales revenue compared to $44.6 million, or 24.3% of segment net sales revenue.

Health & Home net sales revenue increased $64.3 million, or 34.6%, to $250.2 million, compared to $185.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by an Organic business increase of $62.9 million, or 33.8%, primarily due to strong consumer demand for healthcare and healthy living products in domestic and international markets, primarily in thermometry and air purification, in both brick and mortar and online channels, mainly attributable to COVID-19. These factors were partially offset by declines in non-strategic categories. Operating income was $30.5 million, or 12.2% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $24.4 million, or 13.1% of segment net sales revenue. The 0.9 percentage point decrease in segment operating margin was primarily due to increased marketing expense, higher performance-based annual incentive compensation expense, higher royalty expense, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange and forward contract settlements year-over-year. These factors were partially offset by the favorable impact that higher overall net sales revenue had on operating leverage and the impact of a more favorable product mix. Adjusted operating income increased 22.5% to $35.3 million, or 14.1% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $28.8 million, or 15.5% of segment net sales revenue.

Beauty net sales revenue increased $59.5 million, or 56.2%, to $165.2 million, compared to $105.7 million. The increase was driven by an Organic business increase of $42.1 million, or 39.8%, as well as the net sales revenue contribution of $17.5 million, or 16.6% growth, from the acquisition of Drybar Products. The Organic business increase primarily reflects growth in the appliance category in both online and brick and mortar channels driven by the strength of the One-Step family of products, a shift to greater and more aggressive early season retail holiday promotions during the third quarter, expanded distribution, primarily in the club channel, and an increase in international sales. These factors were partially offset by reduced store traffic at certain retail brick and mortar stores due to COVID-19 and a net sales revenue decline in Non-Core business. Operating income was $32.6 million, or 19.7% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $12.6 million, or 11.9% of segment net sales revenue. The 7.8 percentage point increase in segment operating margin was primarily due to the favorable impact that higher overall net sales revenue had on operating leverage, the margin impact of a more favorable product mix, the favorable comparative impact of acquisition-related expenses for the purchase of Drybar Products incurred in the prior year period, and travel expense reductions due to COVID-19. These factors were partially offset by higher personnel expense related to the acquisition of Drybar Products, increased marketing expense, higher performance-based annual incentive compensation expense, higher bad debt expense, and higher legal and other professional fees. Adjusted operating income increased 111.7% to $35.8 million, or 21.7% of segment net sales revenue, compared to $16.9 million, or 16.0% of segment net sales revenue.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Compared to Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $156.7 million, compared to $19.6 million.

Accounts receivable turnover was 70.0 days, compared to 68.9 days.

Inventory was $383.4 million, compared to $333.7 million. Trailing twelve-month inventory turnover was 3.6 times compared to 2.9 times.

Total short- and long-term debt was $440.4 million, compared to $244.2 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of the fiscal year was $249.7 million, compared to $101.4 million.

Subsequent Event

On December 22, 2020, the Company entered into an amended and extended Trademark License Agreement with Revlon to license Revlon’s trademark for hair care appliances and tools (the “Revlon License”). The Revlon License grants the Company an exclusive, global, fully paid-up license to use the licensed trademark to manufacture, sell and distribute licensed merchandise in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The Revlon License has an initial term of 40 years, which will automatically renew at the end of the initial term for three consecutive additional 20-year periods unless the Company gives notice of non-renewal. The Revlon License amends and restates the existing Revlon trademark licensing agreements entirely, and eliminates ongoing royalties the Company has historically paid and recognized as expense within SG&A in accordance with such agreements. In exchange for this exclusive global license, the Company paid a one-time, up-front license fee of $72.5 million, which will be recorded as an intangible asset at cost and amortized on a straight-line basis over a useful life of 40 years, representing the initial term. As a result of the Revlon License, the Company is no longer obligated to pay royalties or any other fees to Revlon, and thus will not recognize these expenses after December 22, 2020, the effective date of the Revlon License.

Fiscal 2021 Annual Outlook

For fiscal 2021, the Company expects consolidated net sales revenue in the range of $2.075 to $2.1 billion, which implies consolidated sales growth of 21.5% to 23.0%.

The Company’s net sales outlook reflects the following expectations by segment:

Housewares net sales growth of 12.0% to 12.5%;

Health & Home net sales growth of 27.5% to 30.0%; and

Beauty net sales growth of 27.0% to 28.0%.

The Company expects consolidated GAAP diluted EPS of $10.29 to $10.46 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $11.50 to $11.70, which excludes any asset impairment charges, restructuring charges, tax reform, share-based compensation expense and intangible asset amortization expense.

The Company’s net sales and EPS growth outlook reflects the following:

the assumption that COVID-19 related demand trends seen in the second and third quarters of fiscal 2021 continue through the fourth quarter;

the assumption that the impact of the cough/cold/flu season on the fourth quarter will be below average due to the COVID-19 impact on back to school, work from home, travel, brick and mortar shopping, and group gatherings, compared to an above average impact in the same period last year;

the more difficult comparison to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, which included initial COVID-19 demand surges in the Health & Home segment and an initial surge in demand for the One-Step family of products in the Beauty segment;

an estimated increase in short- and long-term growth investments of approximately 50% for the full fiscal year 2021, which falls entirely in the second half of the year due to cost reduction initiatives in place during the first half of the year;

the assumption that December 2020 foreign currency exchange rates will remain constant for the remainder of the fiscal year; and

an estimated weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 25.3 million.

The Company expects a reported GAAP effective tax rate range of 6.7% to 6.8%, and an adjusted effective tax rate range of 9.5% to 9.7% for the full fiscal year 2021. Please refer to the schedule entitled “Effective Tax Rate (GAAP) and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)” in the accompanying tables to this press release.

The Company expects capital asset expenditures of $32 to $35 million for the full fiscal year 2021, which includes expected initial expenditures related to a new 2 million square foot distribution facility with state of the art automation for our Housewares segment. The Company expects intangible asset expenditures of $74 to $75 million, which includes the $72.5 million incurred in December related to the Revlon License agreement.

The likelihood and potential impact of any fiscal 2021 acquisitions and divestitures, future asset impairment charges, future foreign currency fluctuations, or further share repurchases are unknown and cannot be reasonably estimated; therefore, they are not included in the Company’s sales and earnings outlook.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). To supplement its presentation, the Company discloses certain financial measures that may be considered non-GAAP such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), Core and Non-Core adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, which are presented in accompanying tables to this press release along with a reconciliation of these financial measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented in the Company’s condensed consolidated statements of income and cash flows. For additional information see Note 9 to the accompanying tables to this Press Release.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit http://investor.helenoftroy.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain written and oral statements made by the Company and subsidiaries of the Company may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This includes statements made in this press release. Generally, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “estimates”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “intends”, and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. All statements that address operating results, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including statements related to sales, earnings per share results, and statements expressing general expectations about future operating results, are forward-looking statements and are based upon its current expectations and various assumptions. The Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these expectations and assumptions, but there can be no assurance that the Company will realize these expectations or that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks that could cause them to differ materially from actual results. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with, and are subject to and qualified by, the risks described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended February 29, 2020, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to refer to the risk factors referred to above for a description of these risks. Such risks include, among others, our ability to successfully manage the demand, supply and operational challenges associated with the actual or perceived effects of COVID-19 and any similar future public health crisis, pandemic or epidemic, our ability to deliver products to our customers in a timely manner and according to their fulfillment standards, the costs of complying with the business demands and requirements of large sophisticated customers, our dependence on the strength of retail economies and vulnerabilities to any prolonged economic downturn, including from the effects of COVID-19, our relationships with key customers and licensors, our dependence on sales to several large customers and the risks associated with any loss or substantial decline in sales to top customers, expectations regarding recent, pending and future acquisitions or divestitures, including our ability to realize anticipated cost savings, synergies and other benefits along with our ability to effectively integrate acquired businesses or separate divested businesses, circumstances which may contribute to future impairment of goodwill, intangible or other long-lived assets, the retention and recruitment of key personnel, the costs, complexity and challenges of upgrading and managing our global information systems, the risks associated with cybersecurity and information security breaches, the risks associated with global legal developments regarding privacy and data security could result in changes to our business practices, penalties, increased cost of operations, or otherwise harm our business, risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the risks associated with accounting for tax positions, tax audits and related disputes with taxing authorities, the risks of potential changes in laws in the U.S. or abroad, including tax laws, regulations or treaties, employment and health insurance laws and regulations, laws relating to environmental policy, personal data, financial regulation, transportation policy and infrastructure policy along with the costs and complexities of compliance with such laws, our ability to continue to avoid classification as a controlled foreign corporation, the risks of new legislation enacted in Bermuda and Barbados in response to the European Union’s review of harmful tax competition, risks associated with weather conditions, the duration and severity of the cold and flu season and other related factors, our dependence on foreign sources of supply and foreign manufacturing, and associated operational risks including, but not limited to, long lead times, consistent local labor availability and capacity, and timely availability of sufficient shipping carrier capacity, the impact of changing costs of raw materials, labor and energy on cost of goods sold and certain operating expenses, the risks associated with significant tariffs or other restrictions on imports from China or any retaliatory trade measures taken by China, the risks associated with the geographic concentration and peak season capacity of certain U.S. distribution facilities, our projections of product demand, sales and net income are highly subjective in nature and future sales and net income could vary in a material amount from such projections, the risks associated with the use of trademarks licensed from and to third parties, our ability to develop and introduce a continuing stream of new products to meet changing consumer preferences, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriations, and other risks associated with U.S. and foreign operations, the risks to our liquidity as a result of changes to capital market conditions and other constraints or events that impose constraints on our cash resources and ability to operate our business, the risks associated with product recalls, product liability, other claims, and related litigation against us and the risks associated with changes in regulations or product certifications.

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Sales revenue, net $ 637,737 100.0 % $ 474,737 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 350,410 54.9 % 264,764 55.8 % Gross profit 287,327 45.1 % 209,973 44.2 % Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”) 186,630 29.3 % 130,692 27.5 % Restructuring charges (12 ) — % 12 — % Operating income 100,709 15.8 % 79,269 16.7 % Non-operating income, net 93 — % 92 — % Interest expense (2,926 ) (0.5 )% (2,767 ) (0.6 )% Income before income tax 97,876 15.3 % 76,594 16.1 % Income tax expense 13,721 2.2 % 7,895 1.7 % Net income $ 84,155 13.2 % $ 68,699 14.5 % Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 3.34 $ 2.71 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,192 25,396 Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Sales revenue, net $ 1,589,424 100.0 % $ 1,265,067 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 892,460 56.1 % 723,216 57.2 % Gross profit 696,964 43.9 % 541,851 42.8 % SG&A 439,646 27.7 % 359,794 28.4 % Restructuring charges 355 — % 1,061 0.1 % Operating income 256,963 16.2 % 180,996 14.3 % Non-operating income, net 440 — % 313 — % Interest expense (9,568 ) (0.6 )% (9,291 ) (0.7 )% Income before income tax 247,835 15.6 % 172,018 13.6 % Income tax expense 16,061 1.0 % 16,530 1.3 % Net income $ 231,774 14.6 % $ 155,488 12.3 % Diluted EPS $ 9.14 $ 6.15 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,350 25,295

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 637,737 100.0 % $ — $ 637,737 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 350,410 54.9 % — 350,410 54.9 % Gross profit 287,327 45.1 % — 287,327 45.1 % SG&A 186,630 29.3 % (4,501 ) (4) 175,390 27.5 % (6,739 ) (5) Restructuring charges (12 ) — % 12 (6) — — % Operating income 100,709 15.8 % 11,228 111,937 17.6 % Non-operating income, net 93 — % — 93 — % Interest expense (2,926 ) (0.5 )% — (2,926 ) (0.5 )% Income before income tax 97,876 15.3 % 11,228 109,104 17.1 % Income tax expense 13,721 2.2 % 607 14,328 2.2 % Net income $ 84,155 13.2 % $ 10,621 $ 94,776 14.9 % Diluted EPS $ 3.34 $ 0.42 $ 3.76 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,192 25,192

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 474,737 100.0 % $ — $ 474,737 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 264,764 55.8 % — 264,764 55.8 % Gross profit 209,973 44.2 % — 209,973 44.2 % SG&A 130,692 27.5 % (4,790 ) (4) 119,669 25.2 % (4,758 ) (5) (1,475 ) (7) Restructuring charges 12 — % (12 ) (6) — — % Operating income 79,269 16.7 % 11,035 90,304 19.0 % Non-operating income, net 92 — % — 92 — % Interest expense (2,767 ) (0.6 )% — (2,767 ) (0.6 )% Income before income tax 76,594 16.1 % 11,035 87,629 18.5 % Income tax expense 7,895 1.7 % 617 8,512 1.8 % Net income $ 68,699 14.5 % $ 10,418 $ 79,117 16.7 % Diluted EPS $ 2.71 $ 0.41 $ 3.12 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,396 25,396

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (2) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 1,589,424 100.0 % $ — $ 1,589,424 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 892,460 56.1 % — 892,460 56.1 % Gross profit 696,964 43.9 % — 696,964 43.9 % SG&A 439,646 27.7 % (13,527 ) (4) 405,465 25.5 % (20,654 ) (5) Restructuring charges 355 — % (355 ) (6) — — % Operating income 256,963 16.2 % 34,536 291,499 18.3 % Non-operating income, net 440 — % — 440 — % Interest expense (9,568 ) (0.6 )% — (9,568 ) (0.6 )% Income before income tax 247,835 15.6 % 34,536 282,371 17.8 % Income tax expense 16,061 1.0 % 11,416 27,477 1.7 % Net income $ 231,774 14.6 % $ 23,120 $ 254,894 16.0 % Diluted EPS $ 9.14 $ 0.91 $ 10.05 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,350 25,350

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019 As Reported

(GAAP) Adjustments Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) Sales revenue, net $ 1,265,067 100.0 % $ — $ 1,265,067 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 723,216 57.2 % — 723,216 57.2 % Gross profit 541,851 42.8 % — 541,851 42.8 % SG&A 359,794 28.4 % (13,129 ) (4) 326,447 25.8 % (18,743 ) (5) (1,475 ) (7) Restructuring charges 1,061 0.1 % (1,061 ) (6) — — % Operating income 180,996 14.3 % 34,408 215,404 17.0 % Non-operating income, net 313 — % — 313 — % Interest expense (9,291 ) (0.7 )% — (9,291 ) (0.7 )% Income before income tax 172,018 13.6 % 34,408 206,426 16.3 % Income tax expense 16,530 1.3 % 2,145 18,675 1.5 % Net income $ 155,488 12.3 % $ 32,263 $ 187,751 14.8 % Diluted EPS $ 6.15 $ 1.28 $ 7.42 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,295 25,295

Consolidated and Segment Net Sales Revenue (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 183,211 $ 185,810 $ 105,716 $ 474,737 Organic business (1) 38,836 62,887 42,072 143,795 Impact of foreign currency 353 1,461 (110 ) 1,704 Acquisition (2) — — 17,501 17,501 Change in sales revenue, net 39,189 64,348 59,463 163,000 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 222,400 $ 250,158 $ 165,179 $ 637,737 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 21.4 % 34.6 % 56.2 % 34.3 % Organic business 21.2 % 33.8 % 39.8 % 30.3 % Impact of foreign currency 0.2 % 0.8 % (0.1 )% 0.4 % Acquisition — % — % 16.6 % 3.7 % Nine Months Ended November 30, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 496,017 $ 499,543 $ 269,507 $ 1,265,067 Organic business (1) 68,803 162,138 60,946 291,887 Impact of foreign currency 71 (113 ) (3,121 ) (3,163 ) Acquisition (2) — — 35,633 35,633 Change in sales revenue, net 68,874 162,025 93,458 324,357 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 564,891 $ 661,568 $ 362,965 $ 1,589,424 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 13.9 % 32.4 % 34.7 % 25.6 % Organic business 13.9 % 32.5 % 22.6 % 23.1 % Impact of foreign currency — % — % (1.2 )% (0.3 )% Acquisition — % — % 13.2 % 2.8 %

Leadership Brand and Other Net Sales Revenue (2) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Leadership Brand sales revenue, net (8) $ 508,210 $ 379,604 $ 128,606 33.9 % All other sales revenue, net 129,527 95,133 34,394 36.2 % Total sales revenue, net $ 637,737 $ 474,737 $ 163,000 34.3 % Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Leadership Brand sales revenue, net (8) $ 1,288,614 $ 1,012,346 $ 276,268 27.3 % All other sales revenue, net 300,810 252,721 48,089 19.0 % Total sales revenue, net $ 1,589,424 $ 1,265,067 $ 324,357 25.6 %

Consolidated and Segment Net Sales from Core and Non-Core Business (3) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 183,211 $ 185,810 $ 105,716 $ 474,737 Core business 39,189 64,348 63,487 167,024 Non-Core business (Personal Care) — — (4,024 ) (4,024 ) Change in sales revenue, net 39,189 64,348 59,463 163,000 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 222,400 $ 250,158 $ 165,179 $ 637,737 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 21.4 % 34.6 % 56.2 % 34.3 % Core business 21.4 % 34.6 % 60.1 % 35.2 % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (3.8 )% (0.8 )% Nine Months Ended November 30, Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Fiscal 2020 sales revenue, net $ 496,017 $ 499,543 $ 269,507 $ 1,265,067 Core business 68,874 162,025 102,642 333,541 Non-Core business (Personal Care) — — (9,184 ) (9,184 ) Change in sales revenue, net 68,874 162,025 93,458 324,357 Fiscal 2021 sales revenue, net $ 564,891 $ 661,568 $ 362,965 $ 1,589,424 Total net sales revenue growth (decline) 13.9 % 32.4 % 34.7 % 25.6 % Core business 13.9 % 32.4 % 38.1 % 26.4 % Non-Core business (Personal Care) — % — % (3.4 )% (0.7 )%

SELECTED OTHER DATA Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 37,658 16.9 % $ 30,478 12.2 % $ 32,573 19.7 % $ 100,709 15.8 % Restructuring charges (12 ) — % — — % — — % (12 ) — % Subtotal 37,646 16.9 % 30,478 12.2 % 32,573 19.7 % 100,697 15.8 % Amortization of intangible assets 523 0.2 % 2,454 1.0 % 1,524 1.0 % 4,501 0.7 % Non-cash share-based compensation 2,712 1.2 % 2,359 0.9 % 1,668 1.0 % 6,739 1.1 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 40,881 18.4 % $ 35,291 14.1 % $ 35,765 21.7 % $ 111,937 17.6 %

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 42,272 23.1 % $ 24,372 13.1 % $ 12,625 11.9 % $ 79,269 16.7 % Acquisition-related expenses (7) — — % — — % 1,475 1.4 % 1,475 0.3 % Restructuring charges — — % — — % 12 — % 12 — % Subtotal 42,272 23.1 % 24,372 13.1 % 14,112 13.3 % 80,756 17.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 815 0.4 % 2,492 1.3 % 1,483 1.4 % 4,790 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 1,510 0.8 % 1,946 1.0 % 1,302 1.2 % 4,758 1.0 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 44,597 24.3 % $ 28,810 15.5 % $ 16,897 16.0 % $ 90,304 19.0 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 106,294 18.8 % $ 95,782 14.5 % $ 54,887 15.1 % $ 256,963 16.2 % Restructuring charges 251 — % — — % 104 — % 355 — % Subtotal 106,545 18.9 % 95,782 14.5 % 54,991 15.2 % 257,318 16.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,541 0.3 % 7,415 1.1 % 4,571 1.3 % 13,527 0.9 % Non-cash share-based compensation 8,024 1.4 % 7,166 1.1 % 5,464 1.5 % 20,654 1.3 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 116,110 20.6 % $ 110,363 16.7 % $ 65,026 17.9 % $ 291,499 18.3 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 109,170 22.0 % $ 51,836 10.4 % $ 19,990 7.4 % $ 180,996 14.3 % Acquisition-related expenses (7) — — % — — % 1,475 0.5 % 1,475 0.1 % Restructuring charges 90 — % — — % 971 0.4 % 1,061 0.1 % Subtotal 109,260 22.0 % 51,836 10.4 % 22,436 8.3 % 183,532 14.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,512 0.3 % 8,088 1.6 % 3,529 1.3 % 13,129 1.0 % Non-cash share-based compensation 5,853 1.2 % 7,839 1.6 % 5,051 1.9 % 18,743 1.5 % Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 116,625 23.5 % $ 67,763 13.6 % $ 31,016 11.5 % $ 215,404 17.0 %

SELECTED OTHER DATA Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 37,658 $ 30,478 $ 32,573 $ 100,709 Depreciation and amortization 2,371 4,106 3,042 9,519 Non-operating income, net — — 93 93 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 40,029 34,584 35,708 110,321 Add: Restructuring charges (12 ) — — (12 ) Non-cash share-based compensation 2,712 2,359 1,668 6,739 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 42,729 $ 36,943 $ 37,376 $ 117,048

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 42,272 $ 24,372 $ 12,625 $ 79,269 Depreciation and amortization 2,263 3,740 2,757 8,760 Non-operating income, net — — 92 92 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 44,535 28,112 15,474 88,121 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (7) — — 1,475 1,475 Restructuring charges — — 12 12 Non-cash share-based compensation 1,510 1,946 1,302 4,758 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 46,045 $ 30,058 $ 18,263 $ 94,366

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 106,294 $ 95,782 $ 54,887 $ 256,963 Depreciation and amortization 6,743 12,331 8,921 27,995 Non-operating income, net — — 440 440 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 113,037 108,113 64,248 285,398 Add: Restructuring charges 251 — 104 355 Non-cash share-based compensation 8,024 7,166 5,464 20,654 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 121,312 $ 115,279 $ 69,816 $ 306,407

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019 Housewares Health & Home Beauty Total Operating income, as reported (GAAP) $ 109,170 $ 51,836 $ 19,990 $ 180,996 Depreciation and amortization 5,292 12,322 7,262 24,876 Non-operating income, net — — 313 313 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 114,462 64,158 27,565 206,185 Add: Acquisition-related expenses (7) — — 1,475 1,475 Restructuring charges 90 — 971 1,061 Non-cash share-based compensation 5,853 7,839 5,051 18,743 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 120,405 $ 71,997 $ 35,062 $ 227,464

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 97,876 $ 13,721 $ 84,155 $ 3.89 $ 0.55 $ 3.34 Restructuring charges (12 ) — (12 ) — — — Subtotal 97,864 13,721 84,143 3.89 0.55 3.34 Amortization of intangible assets 4,501 204 4,297 0.18 0.01 0.17 Non-cash share-based compensation 6,739 403 6,336 0.27 0.02 0.25 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 109,104 $ 14,328 $ 94,776 $ 4.33 $ 0.57 $ 3.76 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,192

Three Months Ended November 30, 2019 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 76,594 $ 7,895 $ 68,699 $ 3.02 $ 0.31 $ 2.71 Acquisition-related expenses (7) 1,475 22 1,453 0.06 — 0.06 Restructuring charges 12 — 12 — — — Subtotal 78,081 7,917 70,164 3.07 0.31 2.76 Amortization of intangible assets 4,790 252 4,538 0.19 0.01 0.18 Non-cash share-based compensation 4,758 343 4,415 0.19 0.01 0.17 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 87,629 $ 8,512 $ 79,117 $ 3.45 $ 0.34 $ 3.12 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,396

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 247,835 $ 16,061 $ 231,774 $ 9.78 $ 0.63 $ 9.14 Restructuring charges 355 2 353 0.01 — 0.01 Tax Reform — 9,357 (9,357 ) — 0.37 (0.37 ) Subtotal 248,190 25,420 222,770 9.79 1.00 8.79 Amortization of intangible assets 13,527 651 12,876 0.53 0.03 0.51 Non-cash share-based compensation 20,654 1,406 19,248 0.82 0.06 0.76 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 282,371 $ 27,477 $ 254,894 $ 11.14 $ 1.08 $ 10.05 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,350

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2019 Income Diluted EPS Before Tax Tax Net of Tax Before Tax Tax Net of Tax As reported (GAAP) $ 172,018 $ 16,530 $ 155,488 $ 6.80 $ 0.65 $ 6.15 Acquisition-related expenses (7) 1,475 22 1,453 0.06 — 0.06 Restructuring charges 1,061 68 993 0.04 — 0.04 Subtotal 174,554 16,620 157,934 6.90 0.66 6.24 Amortization of intangible assets 13,129 621 12,508 0.52 0.02 0.49 Non-cash share-based compensation 18,743 1,434 17,309 0.74 0.06 0.68 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 206,426 $ 18,675 $ 187,751 $ 8.16 $ 0.74 $ 7.42 Weighted average shares of common stock used in computing diluted EPS 25,295

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Core and Non-Core Diluted EPS to Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Sales revenue, net Core $ 617,766 $ 450,742 $ 167,024 37.1 % Non-Core 19,971 23,995 (4,024 ) (16.8 )% Total $ 637,737 $ 474,737 $ 163,000 34.3 % Three Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 3.61 $ 2.98 $ 0.63 21.1 % Non-Core 0.15 0.14 0.01 7.1 % Total $ 3.76 $ 3.12 $ 0.64 20.5 %

Three Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 3.19 $ 2.62 Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax — 0.06 Subtotal $ 3.19 $ 2.68 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.17 0.13 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.25 0.17 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 3.61 $ 2.98

Three Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax — 0.05 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax — — Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.15 $ 0.14 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 3.34 $ 2.71

Consolidated Core and Non-Core Net Sales and Reconciliation of Core and Non-Core Diluted EPS to Core and Non-Core Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (3) (9) (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Sales revenue, net Core $ 1,526,995 $ 1,193,454 $ 333,541 27.9 % Non-Core 62,429 71,613 (9,184 ) (12.8 )% Total $ 1,589,424 $ 1,265,067 $ 324,357 25.6 % Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) Core $ 9.58 $ 6.98 $ 2.60 37.2 % Non-Core 0.47 0.44 0.03 6.8 % Total $ 10.05 $ 7.42 $ 2.63 35.4 %

Nine Months Ended November 30, Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 8.67 $ 5.85 Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.01 0.02 Tax Reform (0.37) — Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax — 0.06 Subtotal $ 8.31 $ 5.93 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.51 0.38 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.76 0.67 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 9.58 $ 6.98

Nine Months Ended November 30, Non-Core Business: 2020 2019 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.47 $ 0.30 Restructuring charges, net of tax — 0.01 Subtotal $ 0.47 $ 0.31 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax — 0.12 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax — 0.01 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.47 $ 0.44 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 9.14 $ 6.15

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Liquidity Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) November 30, 2020 2019 Balance Sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,661 $ 19,637 Receivables, net 500,070 365,543 Inventory, net 383,440 333,656 Total assets, current 1,090,068 729,239 Total assets 2,311,744 1,791,089 Total liabilities, current 598,505 317,899 Total long-term liabilities 502,801 311,506 Total debt 440,381 244,247 Total stockholders' equity 1,210,438 1,161,684 Liquidity: Working capital $ 491,563 $ 411,340

Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Cash Flow: Depreciation and amortization $ 27,995 $ 24,876 Net cash provided by operating activities 249,746 101,418 Capital and intangible asset expenditures 19,423 13,247 Net debt proceeds (repayments) 104,100 (77,300) Payments for repurchases of common stock 202,961 10,133

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) (9) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended November 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 249,746 $ 101,418 Less: Capital and intangible asset expenditures (19,423 ) (13,247 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 230,323 $ 88,171

Fiscal 2021 Outlook for Net Sales Revenue (Unaudited) (in thousands) Fiscal 2020 Outlook for Fiscal 2021 Net sales revenue $ 1,707,432 $ 2,075,000 — $ 2,100,000 21.5 % — 23.0 %

Reconciliation of Fiscal 2021 Outlook for GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) to Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (9) (Unaudited) Nine

Months

Ended

November

30, 2020 Outlook for the

Balance of the

Fiscal Year

(Three Months) Outlook Fiscal 2021 Diluted EPS, as reported (GAAP) $ 9.14 $ 1.15 — $ 1.32 $ 10.29 — $ 10.46 Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.01 — — 0.01 0.01 — 0.02 Tax Reform (0.37 ) — — — (0.37 ) — (0.37 ) Subtotal 8.79 1.15 — 1.32 9.94 — 10.12 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.51 0.12 — 0.13 0.63 — 0.64 Non-cash share-based compensation, net of tax 0.76 0.18 — 0.19 0.94 — 0.95 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 10.05 $ 1.45 — $ 1.65 $ 11.50 — $ 11.70

Effective Tax Rate (GAAP) and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) (9) (Unaudited) Nine Months

Ended

November 30,

2020 Outlook for the

Balance of the

Fiscal Year

(Three Months) Outlook Fiscal 2021 Effective tax rate, as reported (GAAP) 6.5 % 8.5 % — 10.4 % 6.7 % — 6.8 % Restructuring charges — % — % — — % — % — — % Tax Reform 3.8 % — % — — % 3.4 % — 3.4 % Subtotal 10.2 % 8.4 % — 10.4 % 10.1 % — 10.3 % Amortization of intangible assets (0.3 )% (0.4 )% — (0.6 )% (0.3 )% — (0.3 )% Non-cash share-based compensation (0.2 )% (0.2 )% — (0.4 )% (0.2 )% — (0.3 )% Adjusted effective tax rate (non-GAAP) 9.7 % 7.9 % — 9.3 % 9.5 % — 9.7 %

HELEN OF TROY LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to Press Release (1) Previously referred to as Core business, Organic business refers to net sales revenue associated with product lines or brands after the first twelve months from the date the product line or brand is acquired, not including the impact that foreign currency had on reported net sales. Net sales revenue from internally developed brands or product lines is considered Organic business activity. (2) The three and nine month periods ended November 30, 2020 include three and nine months of operating results for Drybar Products LLC, respectively, which was acquired on January 23, 2020, with no comparable results for the same period last year. (3) The Company defines Core as strategic business that it expects to be an ongoing part of its operations, and Non-Core as business or assets (including assets held for sale) that it expects to divest within a year of its designation as Non-Core. (4) Amortization of intangible assets. (5) Non-cash share-based compensation. (6) Charges incurred in connection with the Company’s restructuring plan (Project Refuel). (7) Acquisition-related expenses associated with the definitive agreement to acquire Drybar Products LLC are included in SG&A for the three and nine month periods ended November 30, 2019. (8) Leadership Brand net sales consists of revenue from the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, PUR, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools and Drybar brands. (9) This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted income, adjusted diluted EPS, Core and Non-Core adjusted diluted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow that are discussed in the accompanying press release or in the preceding tables may be considered non-GAAP financial information as contemplated by SEC Regulation G, Rule 100. Accordingly, the Company is providing the preceding tables that reconcile these measures to their corresponding GAAP-based measures presented in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Cash Flows in the accompanying tables to the press release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provide investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain charges/benefits on applicable income, margin and earnings per share measures. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP measures facilitate a more direct comparison of the Company’s performance with its competitors. The Company further believes that including the excluded charges/benefits would not accurately reflect the underlying performance of the Company’s operations for the period in which the charges/benefits are incurred, even though such charges/benefits may be incurred and reflected in the Company’s GAAP financial results in the near future. Additionally, the non-GAAP measures are used by management for measuring and evaluating the Company’s performance. The material limitation associated with the use of the non-GAAP measures is that the non-GAAP measures do not reflect the full economic impact of the Company’s activities. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, are not an alternative to GAAP financial information, and may be calculated differently than non-GAAP financial information disclosed by other companies. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on non-GAAP information.

