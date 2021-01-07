 

Hunker and Redfin Announce the Top Home Trends for 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  fast-growing home design digital media brand Hunker today released its Top Home Design Trends of 2021 in collaboration with technology-powered real estate brokerage Redfin. The list pairs Hunker’s editorial eye for trends with Redfin’s deep home data, and includes topics such as embracing grandmillennial style, bold kitchens with contrast, floor-to-ceiling windows, bonus spaces that double as an office, and more.

“Hunker has always been dedicated to helping readers create spaces around them that truly embrace their own personality and style and Redfin’s access to data on the current home market made them the perfect collaborator for this year’s Top Home Design Trends list,” said Jason Lepore, General Manager of Hunker. “2020 was an extreme year of change for many of our readers, with many having to spend significantly more time at home and needing to create multi-function spaces. Our Top Home Design Trends of 2021 will further empower our readers to make the most of their space, creating a home that is not only functional, but truly embodies their unique personality.”

Added Mekaila Oaks, Content Marketing Representative at Redfin, "we are thrilled to be working with Hunker on this collaborative article. Combining Hunker's design experience with Redfin's home trends data, we're excited to share the top home design trends we expect to see in 2021."

One key theme in the 2021 Top Home Design Trends list is focused on cooking and dining, including topics like a chef-worthy kitchen, high-contrast kitchen designs, and year-round outdoor dining spaces. As readers continue to spend more time at home, Hunker has seen great interest in these editorial topics over the past year and expects these trends to continue to build momentum in 2021.

To view the complete list of the Top Home Design Trends of 2021 plus more home and design articles and inspiration, visit Hunker.

About Hunker:
Hunker is a fast-growing home design digital publisher dedicated to the idea that good design should be a part of everyday life. Featured in the inaugural “Next Nouns” list of brands and people shaping culture from creative agency 160over90, Hunker helps first-timers improve their homes – no expert needed – with inspiring home tours, practical solutions and design advice from real people. Since its launch in 2017, Hunker has been committed to amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities by sharing the stories and personalities of those working to reverse economic inequity in the design space. To learn more about Hunker or for daily design inspiration, visit www.hunker.com.

About Leaf Group:
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

