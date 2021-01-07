DXC Technology Statement
Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)| 07.01.2021, 15:37 | 50 | 0 |
DXC Technology Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) confirmed today that it received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE Wednesday night to acquire all DXC Technology shares. The DXC Technology board of directors, consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, will be evaluating the proposal. Prior to receiving this proposal Wednesday night, DXC Technology had no knowledge of any such interest from Atos. We remain focused on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders as we execute our transformation journey.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005595/en/
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: DXC - Ex-Hewlett Packard Enterprise-IT-Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsunternehmen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0