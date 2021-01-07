DXC Technology Statement

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) confirmed today that it received an unsolicited, preliminary and non-binding proposal from Atos SE Wednesday night to acquire all DXC Technology shares. The DXC Technology board of directors, consistent with its fiduciary responsibilities, will be evaluating the proposal. Prior to receiving this proposal Wednesday night, DXC Technology had no knowledge of any such interest from Atos. We remain focused on delivering for our customers, people and shareholders as we execute our transformation journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005595/en/