 

TechnipFMC Announces Resumption of Activities Toward Separation into Two Industry-Leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies

TechnipFMC plc (the “Company”) (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced the resumption of activities toward its planned separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies: TechnipFMC, a fully integrated technology and services provider; and Technip Energies, a leading engineering and technology player. The separation would enhance TechnipFMC’s and Technip Energies’ focus on their respective strategies and provide both improved flexibility and growth opportunities, with each company uniquely positioned to capitalize on the energy transition.

The transaction is expected to be structured as a spin-off of a majority stake in TechnipFMC’s Technip Energies segment. The separation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The two companies would have:

  • Distinct and expanding market opportunities and specific customer bases
  • Enhanced focus of management, resources and capital
  • Robust backlogs supporting future revenue
  • Compelling and distinct investment profiles

Doug Pferdehirt, Chairman and CEO of TechnipFMC, stated, “We are very excited to announce the resumption of activities related to the separation and the creation of two industry-leading diversified pure-play companies poised to capitalize on the energy transition. The increased clarity we now have in the market outlook coupled with our demonstrated ability to successfully execute projects in this most challenging period give us confidence to move forward with the separation. We continue to believe this action would allow both businesses to thrive independently within their sectors, enabling each to unlock significant shareholder value.”

Bpifrance, which has been a substantial shareholder of TechnipFMC since 2009, is committed to support the transaction and intends to invest $200 million in Technip Energies by acquiring shares from TechnipFMC’s retained stake in Technip Energies. Shares received by Bpifrance for the new investment would be in addition to those it will receive as a current shareholder of TechnipFMC. As a result, Bpifrance will become a long-term reference shareholder of Technip Energies, supporting its energy transition-focused strategy.

