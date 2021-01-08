 

Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, at 1:30 PM (PST).

A link to the live webcast is available in the Investor Relations area of our website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 8,000 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.3 billion in 2019. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Bio-Rad Provides Outlook Through 2023