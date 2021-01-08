Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, at 1:30 PM (PST).

A link to the live webcast is available in the Investor Relations area of our website at bio-rad.com.