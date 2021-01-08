Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. E.T. /7:00 a.m. P.T. Following the presentation there will be a Q&A session starting at 10:20 a.m. E.T. /7:20 a.m. P.T.



The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live under the Events & Presentations section of investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.