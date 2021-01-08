Frankfurt am Main, 08/01/2021 - The company was informed today by Mr Bernd Förtsch as a result of notifications pursuant to Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) that Mr Förtsch had further expanded his stake in FinLab AG and now holds well over 50%. The new shares were acquired over the counter from Christian Angermayer and Apeiron Investment Ltd., Mr. Angermayer's family office. Mr. Angermayer also informed the company today in accordance with Section 20 AktG that he no longer holds any shares in the company. The company was not involved in the transaction.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch significantly increases stake in FinLab AG; Christian Angermayer is no longer a shareholder 08-Jan-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

Press contact:

FinLab AG:

investor-relations@finlab.de

Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0

www.finlab.de

08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1159378

End of Announcement DGAP News Service