 

DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch significantly increases stake in FinLab AG; Christian Angermayer is no longer a shareholder

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 15:00  |  62   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch significantly increases stake in FinLab AG; Christian Angermayer is no longer a shareholder

08-Jan-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 08/01/2021 - The company was informed today by Mr Bernd Förtsch as a result of notifications pursuant to Section 20 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) that Mr Förtsch had further expanded his stake in FinLab AG and now holds well over 50%. The new shares were acquired over the counter from Christian Angermayer and Apeiron Investment Ltd., Mr. Angermayer's family office. Mr. Angermayer also informed the company today in accordance with Section 20 AktG that he no longer holds any shares in the company. The company was not involved in the transaction.
 

About FinLab AG:
Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") and blockchain sector in Europe. FinLab focus in this context is providing venture capital for start-ups. FinLab's aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of its investments. FinLab in this regard supports its investments in their respective development phase with their network and know-how. In addition, FinLab acts as an asset manager and manages assets in the three-digit million-dollar range.

Press contact:
FinLab AG:
investor-relations@finlab.de
Phone: +49 69 719 12 80 0
www.finlab.de

 

08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: FinLab AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011
E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de
Internet: www.finlab.de
ISIN: DE0001218063
WKN: 121806
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159378

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159378  08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159378&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetFinLab Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Finlab - zweite Chance
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch significantly increases stake in FinLab AG; Christian Angermayer is no longer a shareholder DGAP-Ad-hoc: FinLab AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch significantly increases stake in FinLab AG; Christian Angermayer is no longer a shareholder 08-Jan-2021 / 15:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Norddeutsche Steingut Aktiengesellschaft: Norddeutsche Steingut AG verkauft das Firmengrundstück ...
DGAP-News: Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
DGAP-News: Entwicklung innovativer COVID-19-Medikamente bedarf weitergehender öffentlicher Förderung, um ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch erhöht Beteiligung an FinLab AG signifikant; Christian Angermayer als Aktionär ausgeschieden (deutsch)
15:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: Bernd Förtsch erhöht Beteiligung an FinLab AG signifikant; Christian Angermayer als Aktionär ausgeschieden
14.12.20
FinLab investiert in die AlgoTrader AG
14.12.20
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC invests into AlgoTrader. The Series A capital raise reaches over CHF 5 million following a seven-figure investment from FinLab EOS VC Fund in the leading Digital Asset and Trading Platform
14.12.20
FinLab AG: FinLab EOS VC investiert in AlgoTrader. Nach einer siebenstelligen Investition des FinLab EOS VC Fonds in die führende digitale Anlage- und Handelsplattform erhöht sich die Series A Finanzierungsrunde auf über CHF 5 Mio.

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
1.148
Finlab - zweite Chance