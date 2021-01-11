 

Olive Union Taps New Age Electronics as US Distributor for FDA-Registered Smart Hearing Aids Launched at CES 2021

At CES 2021, Olive Union announced today its selection of New Age Electronics, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and gaming products, to distribute its third-generation hearable - Olive Pro - throughout the US. Launched at CES, Olive Pro looks and feels like traditional true wireless earbuds, and are FDA-registered smart hearing aids. While conventional hearing aids cost upwards of thousands of dollars, Olive Pro are priced like premium wireless earbuds at just $299 and will ship later this quarter.

To order Olive Pro for a limited time discounted price of $199, visit: https://pro.oliveunion.com/.

“With Olive Pro, we’ve combined cutting-edge technology and modern design to create an uncompromised delivery of high-fidelity hearing and music," said Owen Song, founder and CEO of Olive Union. “New Age Electronics’ reputation and expertise in the retail channel gives us confidence that we’ll effectively bring Olive Pro’s affordable hearing to the masses and remove the social and economic barriers to hearing aid use.”

Like other hearing aids, the Olive Pro is an FDA class II medical device but at a fraction of the price. Equipped with HD speakers and two-way balanced armature drivers, Olive Pro can distinguish and amplify voices, and deliver personalized music EQ. The onboard drivers coupled with proprietary AI-driven technology enhance the day-to-day hearing and music listening experience, while allowing the audio output to be customized to personal hearing profiles.

“New Age Electronics is excited to support Olive Union, an innovator in the healthy hearing and audio community,” said Fred Towns, president of New Age Electronics. “The personalized, intelligent technology of Olive Pro, coupled with its enhanced hearing support for sound, music and conversations, equips our retailers with an affordable, quality audio solution for all consumers.”

For more information on the agreement and to order Olive Pro for a limited time discounted price of $199, visit Pro.OliveUnion.com.

About Olive Union

Olive Union blends cutting-edge technology, modern design, and an intuitive user experience to offer affordable hearing for all. Olive Union’s mission is to remove the stigma associated with impaired hearing with well-designed, functional and affordable hearables. For more information visit OliveUnion.com.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

About New Age Electronics

New Age Electronics, a division of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a sales and supply chain solutions innovator that provides consumer technology (CT) manufacturers with a broad offering of logistics, distribution and remanufactured services. Extensive experience in the CT industry and a customer-centric approach has made New Age Electronics the provider of choice. New Age Electronics distinguishes itself with efficient operations and relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Founded in 1988, New Age Electronics is headquartered in Carson, California. For more information about New Age Electronics, call (310) 549-0000, toll-free (888) 234-0300 or visit the company's website at www.synnex.com/nae.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

