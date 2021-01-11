 

CrowdStrike Announces Proposed Public Offering of $750 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $750 million in aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a transaction registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus under CrowdStrike’s effective shelf registration statement.

The notes will be guaranteed by one of CrowdStrike’s subsidiaries, CrowdStrike, Inc., as of the closing date, and thereafter will be guaranteed by any of CrowdStrike’s domestic subsidiaries that become borrowers or guarantors under its senior secured revolving credit facility. The notes and the guarantee will be CrowdStrike’s and the guarantor’s general unsecured senior obligations and will rank equal in right of payment to all of its existing and future senior indebtedness. The interest rate, offering price and other terms of the notes, will be determined by CrowdStrike and the underwriters of the offering.

CrowdStrike intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, acquisitions, capital expenditures and working capital.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead bookrunners for the offering. Credit Suisse, HSBC, Mizuho Securities, SVB Leerink, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 11, 2021.

CrowdStrike has filed a registration statement (including a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. The offering may be made only by means of the prospectus supplement relating to such offering and the accompanying prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the registration statement (including the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus) for more complete information about CrowdStrike and the offering. You may get the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone: 1-866-803-9204; Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 603-5847 or by e-mail at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

