 

Oral-B’s Virtual Experience at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Puts the Power to Control Health in Consumers’ Hands with the Oral-B iO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 16:00  |  54   |   |   

During a time when many things feel out of our control, people have taken stock of their health and are seeking ways to make a meaningful, positive impact – all from the comfort of home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005188/en/

The Oral-B iO Experience at the P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual platform at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). (Photo: Business Wire)

The Oral-B iO Experience at the P&G LifeLab Everyday virtual platform at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Oral-B will highlight its commitment to powering the smallest daily habits, such as using an electric toothbrush, to create the biggest positive impact on the health of your whole body, whole family and the whole planet, through its first ever virtual experience.

Located within P&G’s LifeLab Everyday virtual platform, the virtual experience will highlight Oral-B iO, the brand’s most innovative toothbrush, reimagined and redesigned from the inside out to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

  • The unique dentist-inspired round brush head is designed to surround each tooth with its micro-vibrating bristles to reach below the gumline for a deep, professional clean feeling every day.
  • The bimodal smart pressure sensor is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range to protect gums and enamel.
  • The Linear Magnetic Drive System delivers controlled, consistent movements from the handle to brush tips, producing gentle micro-vibrations for a more enjoyable experience and efficiently transferring more energy directly to the bristle tips.
  • The Smart Display with Personalized Brushing Modes offers an intuitive interface that provides coaching and motivation throughout the cleaning process and features up to seven brush modes for a highly personalized experience.

And this all comes together with Artificial Intelligence Tracking via the Oral-B iO App. It provides real-time individual tracking and coaching, thanks to artificial intelligence informed by thousands of recorded brushing sessions. Oral-B iO has a simple and intuitive user interface that guides consumers through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure a professional clean feeling every time.

Seite 1 von 2
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oral-B’s Virtual Experience at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Puts the Power to Control Health in Consumers’ Hands with the Oral-B iO During a time when many things feel out of our control, people have taken stock of their health and are seeking ways to make a meaningful, positive impact – all from the comfort of home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
P&G Commits to Enable 2 Billion People to Adopt Healthy Oral Care Habits by 2030
05.01.21
Always and Walmart Are Teaming Up With Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez to Support Girls in Sports, Because Sports Help Shape Who She’ll Become
23.12.20
P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 20/21 Earnings Results on January 20
17.12.20
P&G Commits to 2,021 Acts of Good in 2021 and Inspires Millions Through Lead With Love Campaign

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?