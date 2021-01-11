Oral-B’s Virtual Experience at 2021 Consumer Electronics Show Puts the Power to Control Health in Consumers’ Hands with the Oral-B iO

During a time when many things feel out of our control, people have taken stock of their health and are seeking ways to make a meaningful, positive impact – all from the comfort of home.

This year, at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Oral-B will highlight its commitment to powering the smallest daily habits, such as using an electric toothbrush, to create the biggest positive impact on the health of your whole body, whole family and the whole planet, through its first ever virtual experience.

Located within P&G’s LifeLab Everyday virtual platform, the virtual experience will highlight Oral-B iO, the brand’s most innovative toothbrush, reimagined and redesigned from the inside out to remove 100% more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

The unique dentist-inspired round brush head is designed to surround each tooth with its micro-vibrating bristles to reach below the gumline for a deep, professional clean feeling every day.

is designed to surround each tooth with its micro-vibrating bristles to reach below the gumline for a deep, professional clean feeling every day. The bimodal smart pressure sensor is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range to protect gums and enamel.

is the first of its kind to provide positive brushing feedback, identifying and guiding users to brush in the optimal pressure range to protect gums and enamel. The Linear Magnetic Drive System delivers controlled, consistent movements from the handle to brush tips, producing gentle micro-vibrations for a more enjoyable experience and efficiently transferring more energy directly to the bristle tips.

System delivers controlled, consistent movements from the handle to brush tips, producing gentle micro-vibrations for a more enjoyable experience and efficiently transferring more energy directly to the bristle tips. The Smart Display with Personalized Brushing Modes offers an intuitive interface that provides coaching and motivation throughout the cleaning process and features up to seven brush modes for a highly personalized experience.

And this all comes together with Artificial Intelligence Tracking via the Oral-B iO App. It provides real-time individual tracking and coaching, thanks to artificial intelligence informed by thousands of recorded brushing sessions. Oral-B iO has a simple and intuitive user interface that guides consumers through a two-minute brushing session with 3D teeth tracking to ensure a professional clean feeling every time.