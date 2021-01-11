THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

Aroundtown SA announces successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes and launched buyback tender of its 3.75% perpetual notes 11.01.2021

11 January 2021

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces the successful issuance of €600 million 1.625% perpetual notes (ISIN XS2287744721). The Company simultaneously launched a buyback tender for its inaugural 3.75% perpetual notes (ISIN XS1508392625), up to an aggregate principle amount of €200 million.

The issuance of the 1.625% perpetual notes and the buyback of the 3.75% perpetual notes form part of Aroundtown's proactive capital management, utilizing favorable market conditions to optimize its financial profile. The strong reduction in the coupon between the two issuances underlines the Company's development in recent years.



About the Company



Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.