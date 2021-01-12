 

Surgalign Holdings Announce the Commercial Launch of ViBone Moldable and the First Clinical Implantation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Commercial launch of ViBone Moldable, a next generation moldable cellular bone matrix product in the US

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announced the commercial launch and the completion of the first surgery of ViBone Moldable in the US. The first implantation was completed by Dr. Adam Crowl, at OrthoVirgina in Midlothian, VA. ViBone Moldable is the newest orthobiologics solution of Surgalign’s bone graft portfolio to support spinal fusion, which currently include ViBone and other advanced bone graft solutions.

More about ViBone Moldable

ViBone Moldable, provided by Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO) is a next-generation viable cell bone matrix processed using a proprietary method optimized to protect and preserve the health of native bone cells to potentially enhance new bone formation. It contains cancellous bone particles as well as demineralized cortical bone fibers and particles, delivering the necessary components for bone formation along with excellent handling and cohesive properties. “The moldable and cohesive handling properties of ViBone Moldable are excellent,” said Dr. Crowl and added, “with this, I am able to pack the disc space more densely compared to the other available bone graft options which increases my confidence that the interbody space is well packed and primed for fusion.”

“We are excited about the commercial launch and the first clinical use of ViBone Moldable,” said Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “With this addition we have strengthened Surgalign’s biologics portfolio to better serve our surgeon customers and patients. As we introduce new, advanced biologic products to our portfolio, we are well positioned to grow our business and provide better procedurally integrated products in each operating room.”

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes. The company is building off a legacy of high quality and differentiated products, and continues to invest in clinically validated innovation to deliver better surgical outcomes and improve patient’s lives.  Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors.  Surgalign, a member of AdvaMed, is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Marquette, MI, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in Surgalign’s and Aziyo’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements.

Surgalign Investor Contact:
Jonathon Singer
Investor and Media Contact
jsinger@surgalign.com
+1 224 303 4651


Surgalign Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surgalign Holdings Announce the Commercial Launch of ViBone Moldable and the First Clinical Implantation Commercial launch of ViBone Moldable, a next generation moldable cellular bone matrix product in the USDEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nevada Copper Announces $21.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Units
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale, ...
Valneva in Advanced Discussions with European Commission to Supply up to 60 Million Doses of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
22nd Century Group Expands VLN Tobacco Growing Program to Support Anticipated Demand of the ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the 23rd Annual ICR/Westwicke Conference